MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia volleyball team struggled last season, and the Mountaineers will look to turn things around when they get the season started this fall.
WVU went just 7-22 and didn’t win a match in Big 12 Conference play in 16 tries in 2022, but the league will look different in the 2023 season after recent conference realignment.
It doesn’t mean things will get any easier, though.
The Mountaineers will have 12 regular-season nonconference matches to tune up for league play this year, plus an exhibition against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Aug. 18 to get things started.
WVU will officially start the season in Charleston, South Carolina, with three games at the College of Charleston Tournament. The Mountaineers will kick things off with matches against Seattle and Davidson on Aug. 25, and will face the hosts the next evening. They’ve not faced Seattle in program history, but hold a 1-0 advantage all-time over the other two teams they’ll face in the opening weekend.
Seattle also struggled last year without a win in Western Athletic Conference play, Davidson ended last season in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship semifinals and Charleston finished the year 14-16.
The following week WVU will head to North Carolina for the Duke/North Carolina Tournament. There, the Mountaineers will face North Carolina on Aug. 31 and Loyola Maryland and Duke over the next two days. WVU is a combined 1-14 against the two hosts, but is 3-1 against Loyola Maryland after winning a five-set match last season.
North Carolina went 17-12 last season, while Duke finished 16-13 and Loyola Maryland was 11-14.
The Mountaineers stay on the road for three matches in the Colgate Tournament in Hamilton, New York, from Sept. 7-9. They’ll open the weekend against the host Raiders, who won the Patriot League last year and have beaten WVU in both meetings — the last of which came in 2008. The weekend will feature the first match ever between WVU and Cornell the next day and the first against Albany since 2018 on Sept. 9. The Mountaineers and Great Danes have split the two meetings in program history. Cornell and Albany went a combined 13-37 in 2022.
WVU will get its first action of the season in Morgantown on Sept. 14 and 15 during the Mountaineer Invitational, an event the hosts have gone 5-1 in over the last two seasons, including wins in all three matches they played last year. The Mountaineers will welcome Old Dominion, North Dakota State and Robert Morris for it this year. They’ve gone 2-0 all-time against ODU and 21-5 against Robert Morris, while the meeting with the Bison will be the first. Of the three, only North Dakota State had a winning record last season, finishing 21-12 overall.
Big 12 play will get underway for WVU with three home matches — two against Iowa State on back-to-back nights on Sept. 21 and 22, and one against Kansas State on Sept. 27. The two losses to the Cyclones last year dropped the Mountaineers to 4-21 all-time in the series, and the two sweeps by K-State leave WVU 8-14 against the Wildcats.
Iowa State was fourth in the Big 12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, while K-State was sixth in the league standings and missed out on the Big Dance.
WVU will hit the road for three matches against Big 12 newcomers next. The Mountaineers have matches at Houston on Oct. 6 and 7, and will face UCF in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 11. WVU hasn’t met Houston since 2011 and is 0-2 against the Cougars all-time, and won the lone match in program history against UCF in 1988.
The Cougars and Knights were forces in the American Athletic Conference last year, going 30-4 and 28-2 overall, respectively, while each posted a 19-1 mark in league play. The two split a pair of matches. Houston went to the Sweet 16, while UCF bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round.
The Mountaineers host TCU on Oct. 14 after dropping two matches to the Horned Frogs — who were third in the Big 12 last year and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament — to fall to 8-15 all-time in the series.
WVU stays home for two matches with another conference newcomer — Cincinnati — on Oct. 19 and 20. The Bearcats lead the series 12-2, but the two haven’t faced since 2011 and Cincinnati is coming off an 11-19 campaign.
The Mountaineers head to the Sunflower State for two matches with Kansas on Oct. 26 and 27. The Jayhawks were fifth in the Big 12 standings last year and claimed a first-round NCAA Tournament win over Miami before falling to Nebraska. WVU is 6-18 against Kansas all-time.
Texas — who has won all 22 matches in the series and is the reigning national champions — will play two matches in Morgantown Nov. 2 and 3, before WVU heads to the Lone Star State for two matches against Texas Tech in Lubbock and one against Baylor in Waco.
Texas Tech was seventh of nine teams in the Big 12, while Baylor was second to the Longhorns and made the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national runner-up Louisville. WVU is 9-15 against the Red Raiders and 3-22 against the Bears.
WVU’s final home match will come Nov. 22 against Big 12 newcomer BYU, which made the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year and holds a 2-0 lead in the all-time series with WVU. The two meetings came in 2014 and 2018.
The Mountaineers will close the regular season in Norman, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma on Nov. 25. WVU was the only team behind the Sooners in last year’s league standings, and now trails 4-19 in the all-time series.
The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are scheduled for Dec. 1-2, the regionals will be played Dec. 8-9 and the final rounds are set for Dec. 14-16 in Tampa, Florida.