The West Virginia University women's basketball team will be the No. 6 seed in this week's Big 12 tournament at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium.
The Mountaineers (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) take on No. 3 Texas in Friday's late game, with an expected start time of 8:30 p.m. West Virginia and the Longhorns split their two meetings this season, with each winning at home.
Baylor is the tournament's top seed after winning its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season title and the 11th overall Big 12 title in program history. The Bears (28-2-17-1) are the No. 2 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and were slotted in as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA's Top-16 reveal last week.
Other seeds for next week's tournament are No. 2 TCU, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Kansas, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Oklahoma State, no. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Kansas State.