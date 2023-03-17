Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Arizona came out strong in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against West Virginia on Friday at XFINITY Center and the Mountaineers were never able to catch up.

The Wildcats posted a 28-point first quarter and -- after the Mountaineers made things interesting over the middle periods -- pulled away late for a 75-62 victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

