MORGANTOWN -- Wren Baker sat inside the team room at the Milan Puskar Center on Dec. 5 answering questions after being introduced as West Virginia’s new athletic director.

On Monday, he was back -- this time addressing his first coaching search as the leader of the Mountaineers’ athletic department.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

