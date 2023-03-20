MORGANTOWN -- Wren Baker sat inside the team room at the Milan Puskar Center on Dec. 5 answering questions after being introduced as West Virginia’s new athletic director.
On Monday, he was back -- this time addressing his first coaching search as the leader of the Mountaineers’ athletic department.
The search is underway for WVU’s next women’s basketball coach after Dawn Plitzuweit’s departure for the same position at Minnesota following just one season at the helm in Morgantown.
“The search process has already begun,” Baker said. “In fact, I think we spent five or six hours yesterday holed up in the war room starting the process of mining for candidates. After today, our sole focus will be on identifying our next leader for our women’s basketball program.”
Plitzuweit was announced as Minnesota’s next coach Saturday morning, less than a day after WVU’s 2022-23 season came to a close with a 75-62 loss to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.
She went 19-12 in her lone season at WVU as the replacement for Mike Carey, who retired following the 2021-22 season after 21 years. Plitzuweit’s 19 wins were the most for a first-year Mountaineers coach, and the berth in the NCAA Tournament was the first for a first-year WVU coach.
Plitzuweit came to WVU from South Dakota, where she led the Coyotes to four NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 run in 2021-22.
Minnesota and Plitzuweit agreed to a six-year deal, which will bring her closer to her home state of Wisconsin.
Plitzuweit’s contract with WVU was a five-year deal worth $3 million. Her base salary started at $550,000 in her first season and was contracted to increase by $25,000 annually over the next four years. Her buyout was 25% of her remaining salary if she left WVU for another coaching position, which works out to $612,500.
Baker said he was made aware of Minnesota's interest shortly before the Big 12 Tournament. He said he spoke with Plitzuweit and her agent, expressing his satisfaction with the job she had done and how to keep moving forward.
“Really, the conversation she and I had was, ‘Hey, let’s focus on the team. We’re trying to win some games and get in the NCAA Tournament and we’ll sit down and have that conversation,'" Baker said.
“By the time we had a chance to have the conversation, we didn’t get into a lot of details because I think this was more of a family decision for her. ... I do think she’s excited about Minnesota, too, but her conversation with me was this is not a comparison of the two programs or resources or any of that. This is back close to home and for some family reasons that really aren’t mine to divulge, but I think it was a time and season in her and [her husband] Jay’s life where that was something that was really interesting.
“I hate it for West Virginia, I hate it for WVU, but most of all I’m disappointed for the young women in our women’s basketball program because it’s hard to go through transition.”
Baker is familiar with coaching searches, although this will be his first as a Power Five athletic director. He has conducted nearly 20 in his career, he said, with five of those being in basketball.
He was the first athletic director at Rogers State in Claremont, Oklahoma, from 2006-11, and also served as the school’s first men’s basketball coach. He was the coach for one season before focusing on his administrative duties. He was also athletic director at Northwest Missouri State and at North Texas.
“The only coach that I’ve ever had to let go was myself,” Baker joked.
Baker said he’s fairly open to candidates and wants to cast a wide net, and says WVU will likely use a search firm but has not identified one yet. He said the current committee he has worked with in the early going -- whose members he declined to identify -- has been combing through coaches in each of the 31 Division I conferences to identify potential candidates, and that he’s received interest from hundreds of people already.
Baker said the list of candidates is still in the growing phase, but by Wednesday will likely start to be narrowed. There is no timetable for the next coach to be hired.
“I’ve had success hiring coaches and they’ve come from different backgrounds and I think going into this one it’s important to run an efficient process,” Baker said. “I like to use a basketball term -- be quick, but don’t hurry -- because you don’t want to rush it and you’ve got to get it right. I think right now, this moment in time, a broad net to really look at all candidate profiles is important.”
One name that has frequently popped up online since Plitzuweit’s departure is Kim Stephens, who led Division II Glenville State to a 158-21 record over seven seasons heading into this winter, including a national championship last year. The Pioneers were 32-2 leading into Monday’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game against Tampa.
Baker said he is familiar with Stephens' background and respects coaches at all levels, pointing to his previous experience outside of Division I down to the early days of his career in public education, but “it would be probably a little early for me to speculate on specific candidates.”
He also said he would likely try to speak with Carey about the position, specifically to get more information about it because of his experience in that role and not as a candidate at this time.
“I haven’t been here very long, but I will tell you this is home. The people here -- I’ve moved my family around some -- and the people here are the most incredible, genuine, kind, thoughtful, passionate people that I’ve ever been around,” Baker said. “We need to do some work on the roads, but the people are incredible.
“When you look at what we have from a facilities standpoint, from a budget standpoint, from a travel standpoint and even from a history standpoint … we’ve had some success over the years under different coaches. I think any coach would be lucky to be here.”