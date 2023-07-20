MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia University women’s basketball team now knows who it will be playing in Big 12 matchups in the 2023-24 season.
The league announced the scheduling matrix for the upcoming season on Thursday, and it will include 18 Big 12 contests with five home-and-away opponents, four home-only opponents and four away-only opponents for the Mountaineers in the new-look Big 12.
WVU will play Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State and TCU both at the WVU Coliseum and on the road next season. UCF and Cincinnati joined the league on July 1, along with Houston and BYU.
The Mountaineers will face Houston, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech at home only this season, while they will play away-only games against BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Kansas State.
The opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitive balance, according to the league.
Dates and game times will be announced at a later date.
WVU went 19-12 overall last season and 10-8 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers’ full 2023-24 schedule has not yet been released.
Big 12 women's basketball matchups
