West Virginia Baylor Basketball

West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly (11) attempts to score past Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

 Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia University women’s basketball team now knows who it will be playing in Big 12 matchups in the 2023-24 season.

The league announced the scheduling matrix for the upcoming season on Thursday, and it will include 18 Big 12 contests with five home-and-away opponents, four home-only opponents and four away-only opponents for the Mountaineers in the new-look Big 12.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

