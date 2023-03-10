Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship, March 10, 2023

West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit delivers instructions to her team during a Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinal game against Oklahoma State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2023. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)

 SCOTT D. WEAVER | Big 12 Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t hold back on her belief that her West Virginia team belongs in the NCAA Tournament after the Mountaineers fell 62-61 to Oklahoma State on a last-second shot Friday in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.

Plitzuweit’s crew compiled a 19-10 regular-season record -- the most wins for a WVU first-year coach in program history -- and the Mountaineers will now wait until Sunday’s 8 p.m. selection show to see if they’ve done enough to earn an at-large bid.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags