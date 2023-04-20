MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has added another member to his coaching staff.
West Virginia announced the hiring of associate head coach JC Carter on Thursday.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to join coach Kellogg and his dynamic staff,” Carter said in a news release. “His proven success over his career, combined with the rich tradition of West Virginia basketball made this an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
“I am blessed to continue coaching a sport I love while being closer to family. This program will continue to attract elite talent from across the nation as we compete for championships. Now it is time to get them to Almost Heaven.”
Carter has been the associate head coach at Texas Tech the last three seasons and comes to Morgantown with two decades of coaching experience, including 10 at the Division I level.
Prior to his stint in Lubbock, Texas, Carter was at Florida State for two seasons as an assistant coach, and before that, he was an assistant at Utah State for four seasons from 2014-18.
Carter was also a men’s assistant at John Brown University in the 2013-14 season, and coached the boys at Marshfield High School in Missouri for two seasons before that. He’s also worked at Southwest Baptist University, both with the men’s and women’s teams. His first college head coaching position was with the Bearcats women.
Carter also coached the Village Christian High School boys in Los Angeles and with Cal State Northridge. He began his coaching career as the director of basketball operations at Texas-Pan American in 2003.
Carter played at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, for one season, transferred to Stephen F. Austin for his sophomore season and spent his last two years at Division II Southwest Baptist.
“JC Carter is an established basketball coach and tremendous recruiter with Big 12 experience," Kellogg said in a news release. “I have watched JC work for many years and have always been impressed with his work ethic, basketball knowledge and his player development skills. I’m excited to welcome JC to Almost Heaven and look forward to working with him at WVU."
WVU previously announced staff additions with assistant coaches Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant, as well as Kayla Scott, who will serve as director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach.