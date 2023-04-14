Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has announced the first additions to the women’s basketball coaching staff under new coach Mark Kellogg.

Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant will make their way to Morgantown as assistant coaches under Kellogg for the upcoming season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

