MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has announced the first additions to the women’s basketball coaching staff under new coach Mark Kellogg.
Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant will make their way to Morgantown as assistant coaches under Kellogg for the upcoming season.
“We are thrilled to add Jessica and Erin to our women’s basketball staff,” Kellogg said in a news release. “They are both extremely passionate about building relationships, developing talent and ultimately making those around them better.
“Jessica and Erin are tremendous at connecting with student-athletes and helping them achieve success at the highest level. Both coaches have recruited the entire country and have contacts from coast to coast. WVU women’s basketball got better with the addition of these two coaches.”
Grant comes from Arizona, where she worked as an assistant coach the last two seasons and helped the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament appearances both years, which included a first-round victory over WVU in March.
Prior to Arizona, Grant spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at USC. She also worked as an assistant at UT Arlington for four seasons from 2008-11, at Memphis for four seasons from 2013-16 and at New Mexico in 2012 and from 2017-18, before working at Texas Tech as a recruiting coordinator. She was an All-American point guard at Texas Tech -- later inducted into the Red Raiders' Hall of Fame -- and was selected 39th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside coach Mark Kellogg,” Grant said in a news release. “He is a proven winner and has elevated all the programs he has touched. I am excited to be in Almost Heaven.”
Grayson brings 17 years of college coaching experience, including a stint with Kellogg as assistant head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 2016-21. She was an assistant at Oklahoma State during the 2021-22 season and comes to WVU from Missouri-Kansas City, where she worked as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
“I am so blessed to have the opportunity to work alongside coach Kellogg again and to coach this talented group of young women,” Grayson said in a news release. “I know that wearing the old gold and blue on the court and in front of the best fans in the country is going to be an incredible experience.
“I’ve touched down in Almost Heaven and am excited to make Morgantown my home. We are going to work extremely hard to make it to the national stage and compete in Big 12 championships."
Prior to SFA, Grayson worked as an assistant at Illinois State from 2013-16, Austin Peay from 2010-12 and Tennessee-Martin from 2007-10. She started as a graduate assistant at Valdosta State from 2005-07. Grayson played at Columbia State Community College and was an NJCAA All-American, before transferring to Austin Peay.
The staff additions come a day after the Mountaineers announced their first roster additions. WVU announced the signings of transfers Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison, who both follow Kellogg from Stephen F. Austin.