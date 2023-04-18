Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Mark Kellogg has another familiar face joining his staff.

The new West Virginia women’s basketball coach announced Kayla Scott has been hired as director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach. The two previously worked together for six seasons at Stephen F. Austin, from where Kellogg came to WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

