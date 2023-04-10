MORGANTOWN — Mark Kellogg, who was introduced as West Virginia’s head women’s basketball coach last week, says his coaching style came from his first head coaching job at Division II Fort Lewis College.
With significant coaching turnover in consecutive seasons and a roster he didn’t recruit, Kellogg wasn’t convinced his team in Durango, Colorado, could defend for the duration of the shot clock. He decided to cut that time into different portions, resulting in an up-tempo style that has only improved as his career has gone on.
Now, he’s ready to bring that to Morgantown.
“I was the third coach in three years. I think we had about seven players on the team and, honestly, we can’t guard anybody for 30 seconds, so how are we going to slow this thing down? That’s how it actually started,” Kellogg said last Wednesday at his introductory news conference.
“We wanted the shot clock to get from 30 to 18 before they initiated offense in the half court. Then most people shoot with, what? Five seconds, maybe, let’s say. All we had to do was defend for 13 seconds, and I said, ‘I think we can defend people for 13 seconds.’”
That first head coaching job came in the 2005-06 season. Fort Lewis went 16-13 that year, but by the 2008-09 season, Kellogg had led the Skyhawks to a 28-4 record and a berth in the Division II Sweet 16.
The next year, they were in the national championship game, where they fell 65-53 to an Emporia State team coached by now-Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider, who later was the head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 2010-15.
Following his seventh season at Fort Lewis, Kellogg was hired by now-WVU athletic director Wren Baker at Northwest Missouri State, where he coached for a year before going to West Texas A&M for two seasons. West Texas A&M finished as the Division II runner-up his first year and made the Elite Eight in his second.
Kellogg then replaced Schneider at Stephen F. Austin, and was there for eight season before coming to WVU. SFA went 195-55 under Kellogg, with seven straight seasons of 23 or more wins and six straight postseason appearances.
“The style has carried over holistically, but there’s parts of it that are considerably different than the early DII days,” Kellogg said. “That’s where it started. It actually started slow. Then we got better and started picking you up more. I was like, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, we’re turning people over? Oh, you can’t handle the ball very well? Oh, our kids’ eyes are going to get a little bit bigger and we’re going to come at you and pressure you little bit more?’
“It’s just worked into that over time. We can do it still. We can slow people down still if we wanted to, if we wanted to slow the pace down, or if we wanted to speed you up. I think it allows you to play multiple ways.”
Over the past five seasons at SFA, Kellogg’s teams have — starting with the most recent campaign — finished 34th, sixth, third, 21st and 29th nationally in steals per game, and 49th, second, first, 32nd, and 42nd in turnovers forced per game.
SFA has had scoring defenses during that stretch rank 81st, 18th, second, ninth and 25th in the country.
“We will play fast,” Kellogg said. “I know Press Virginia’s been a thing around here on the men’s side, but Press Virginia is probably coming back a little bit on the women’s side, or will be here a little bit on the women’s side as well.
“Our teams at SFA, we’ve led the nation in turnovers forced a couple of times. We’re typically about top 15 or 20 in the nation in turnovers forced. We will get after people, we will play hard, we’re going to play fast and I think it’s a fun way for fans and a fun system to watch teams play. We want to keep teams off balance. We’ll play man, we’ll play zone, we’ll consistently mix it up just to keep the offensive team off balance as much as we possibly can.”
He’s let his team’s defense dictate its offense much of the time — he says he uses a football term and wants pick-sixes — but also wants to be able to score in the halfcourt. Kellogg’s teams have shared the ball successfully, and over the last five seasons at SFA, his team’s assist average per game has ranked 21st, 23rd, eighth, 21st and 10th nationally.
His scoring offenses ranked 32nd, 22nd and 11th over the last three seasons, and SFA has had scoring margins ranking 16th, second, second, 16th and 23rd in the country over the past five seasons.
“I think also, when people ask me, ‘Hey coach, are you an offensive guy or are you a defensive guy?’ Well, I’m a basketball guy, and you’ve got to play both sides,” Kellogg said. “We want to be good on both ends.
“ … So let’s score points and hold people down. I think there’s going to come a time you play a game and there’s going to be somebody who can really score, so we might have to outscore them, or there’s that grind-it-out game. I want to be able to grind out a win. I want to be versatile on the basketball court.”
WVU’s success last season — the Mountaineers went 19-12 and made the NCAA Tournament under Dawn Plitzuweit in her lone season at the helm — was largely because of its defense. The Mountaineers were a top-100 defensive team nationally with 61.5 points allowed per game, and ranked 38th in steals per game with 9.6 and 32nd in turnovers forced with 19.39 per game.
As a sophomore, JJ Quinerly ranked third in the Big 12 with 2.1 steals per game and, as a redshirt sophomore, Kyah Watson was 15th with 1.4 per game.
“I’ve watched this group play quite a bit. I actually think it will be a pretty easy transition for this group,” Kellogg said. “I’ve played against Dawn a couple times and she’s a motion offense, probably more man, and we’ll mix it up and maybe get out in the full court maybe a little more. But there’s some athleticism in this group, there’s some length in this group and those are two things that we want.
“ ... It’s just teaching them a system. The quicker they get it, the quicker they play free of mind. It’s what we talked about, and then the better they’re going to be. My job is to get them to play as free of mind as quickly as possible and when they get there, they’ll be great. I’m a new coach, so it wouldn’t matter what system I played, they’re going to learn something new, but we’re going to get them going as quickly as we can so they can get to that point.”