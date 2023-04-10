Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Mark Kellogg, who was introduced as West Virginia’s head women’s basketball coach last week, says his coaching style came from his first head coaching job at Division II Fort Lewis College.

With significant coaching turnover in consecutive seasons and a roster he didn’t recruit, Kellogg wasn’t convinced his team in Durango, Colorado, could defend for the duration of the shot clock. He decided to cut that time into different portions, resulting in an up-tempo style that has only improved as his career has gone on.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

