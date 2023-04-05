MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg had a simple answer when people asked him why he wanted to be the next women’s basketball coach at West Virginia.
“Why not?”
Kellogg was introduced as the seventh head coach of the Mountaineers on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum, expressing his excitement and expectations as the new leader of the program throughout the ceremony.
“I think this place is so special. I think it’s been so special,” Kellogg said. “There’s such a history here on both sides of the basketball programs, right? And to me, that’s unique, it’s special. It is the flagship university of the state, and I have not been a part of that. To recruit to the 'Flying WV' [logo] -- that is a national brand, and that excites me to recruit players that can compete at the highest level and win championships.
“It became really easy. It became, ‘Why not?’ I even thought, ‘They call this place Almost Heaven. Who wouldn’t want to live in Almost Heaven?’”
Kellogg said the timing aligned well, as did his vision and that of athletic director Wren Baker. He comes to WVU from Stephen F. Austin, where he spent the last eight seasons and posted a 195-55 record, with seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more. He is the sixth-winningest active Division I women’s basketball coach in the country by winning percentage (.788) and brings with him a 445-120 overall record. He’s never had a losing season.
“As we went through the process, one candidate stood above others,” Baker said. “Mark Kellogg is a winner.”
Baker, who joined WVU in late 2022, said he has been part of 19 head coaching searches as an athletic director in his career, and a few more as a senior staff member.
Baker said hundreds of candidates expressed interest, and the search committee -- composed of senior associate athletic director/SWA Natasha Oaks, executive senior associate athletic director for external affairs Matt Wells, deputy athletic director Steve Uryasz and senior associate athletic director/communications Michael Fragale -- as well as the search firm Collegiate Sports Associates, helped vet those candidates.
The field was narrowed to seven and initial interviews were held, and from there it was cut to three.
He said the committee was looking for somebody who would embrace West Virginia values, and that there was a preference for a head coach with a demonstrated track record of success at the Division I level.
“The interest in this position was more intense than any of those previous searches,” Baker said. “What we heard from candidates was they love the passion of our fans, the resources they have to compete here and the quality and depth of the Big 12 were very attractive."
Kellogg’s contract is for five years with a base salary of $500,000 each year, with supplemental compensation “for performance of duties related to promotional activities which may include, but are not limited to appearances at events sports by the University, the Mountaineer Athletic Club, or any other University affiliated organizations; appearances and participation in radio, television and Internet programs produced by or on behalf of the University, its affiliated organizations, or other such programs licensed by the University,” according a memorandum of understanding obtained by HD Media. The supplemental compensation starts at $50,000 in his first year, and increases by $25,000 each year.
The offer also included Kellogg’s $220,000 buyout to Stephen F. Austin, one courtesy vehicle, a ticket allotment, additional compensation for services related to youth camps or clinics held on campus, athletic apparel, a membership to a golf club and a relocation stipend of $25,000. His contract also includes several annual performance incentives.
Kellogg’s deal includes a steeper buyout than those of prior coaches, with the coach owing the university 100% of the remaining base salary if he terminates the contract on or before April 30, 2024; 75% of the remaining base salary if terminated between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025; 50% of the remaining base salary if terminated between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026; 25% of the remaining base salary if terminated between May 1, 2026, and April 30, 2027; and 0% of the remaining base salary if terminated between May 1, 2027, and April 30, 2028.
If Kellogg terminates his contract to accept employment from a member institution of the Big 12 and/or one that, at the time of signing the agreement, has announced will be joining the Big 12, he will owe 100% of the remaining base salary.
Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left after one season to take the head coaching position at Minnesota. The Mountaineers went 19-12 last season and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost a first-round game 75-62 to Arizona at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. The 19 wins were the most for a first-year coach in program history, and Plitzuweit is the only first-year head coach to lead the program to an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I would say [Kellogg’s contract is] very similar to Dawn’s compensation structure,” Baker said. “The only thing that was a lot different is the termination-by-coach part. We did change that some. Obviously, when you’re on your third coach in three years, we wanted to make sure we had somebody who understood we expected to be committed to be here. That was important.”
Kellogg is hoping to build upon what Plitzuweit did in her one season at the helm, using the term “sustained success.”
In addition to the seven straight seasons of 23 or more wins, he took Stephen F. Austin to six consecutive postseason tournaments, including a berth in the WNIT in the 2022-23 season. He won two regular-season and two conference championships at Stephen F. Austin, as well as 2021 Southland and 2022 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year awards.
He also led Division II West Texas A&M and Fort Lewis College to national runner-up finishes, among other accomplishments in his career.
He says his team will play an up-tempo style, referencing the famous “Press Virginia,” and added there are four pillars he’s trying to build with the program -- family, faith and friends; academics; athletics; and off the court life outside of basketball and within the community.
“We want Big 12 championships. I’ve been about championships, won championships everywhere that I’ve been,” Kellogg said. “We want to make NCAA Tournaments, but that’s not where it ends. We want to advance in the NCAA Tournament. That has been a word in our program, is always advance. Advance whether that was the postseason, advance in the weight room and do one more rep, get on the basketball court and do one more workout and advance your skill set. That would be important.
“Then we want Sweet 16s and have dreams of Final Fours and a national championship. I don’t know why that can’t be done here in Morgantown.”