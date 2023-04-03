Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has its next women’s basketball coach.

The Mountaineers announced Mark Kellogg has been hired as the program’s seventh head coach on Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.