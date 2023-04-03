MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has its next women’s basketball coach.
The Mountaineers announced Mark Kellogg has been hired as the program’s seventh head coach on Monday.
“Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court," WVU vice president and director of athletics Wren Baker said in a news release. "He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.
"What became clear to our search committee was that Mark possesses the work ethic, passion and character traits that will resonate with all West Virginians and the student-athletes in our women's basketball program. Mark and his wife, Trisha, along with their children Camden and Kayli will make outstanding additions to our community, campus and state."
Kellogg comes to WVU from Stephen F. Austin, where he spent the last eight seasons. He went 195-55 there, with seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more. He is the sixth-winningest active Division I women’s basketball coach in the country by winning percentage (.788) and brings with him a 445-120 overall record. He’s never had a losing season.
“We are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and are excited to get to Morgantown,” Kellogg said in a news release. “I want to thank President Gordon Gee and Wren Baker for the opportunity to continue the tradition of West Virginia women’s basketball. We will work tirelessly every day to build a program that competes for championships with quality student-athletes who will make all of West Virginia proud.”
Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left after one season to take the head coaching position at Minnesota.
The Mountaineers went 19-12 this season and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost a first-round game 75-62 to Arizona at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. The 19 wins were the most for a first-year head coach in program history, and Plitzuweit is the only first-year head coach to lead the program to an NCAA Tournament berth.
Kellogg has been to six consecutive postseason tournaments, including a berth in the WNIT in the 2022-23 season. He won two regular-season and two conference championships at Stephen F. Austin, as well as 2021 Southland and 2022 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors.
“I want to thank Mark, Trish, Camden and Kayli for all they have done during the past eight years," Stephen F. Austin athletic director Ryan Ivey said in a news release. "Mark took a storied program and elevated it to another level during his time, and we are forever grateful for his work, effort and dedication to Ladyjack basketball, the department, University and Nacogdoches community. While moments like this are always bittersweet, we are so proud for Mark and his family, and I have no doubt that he will be able to carry on his sustained success model to West Virginia and guide them to new heights."
Kellogg was at West Texas A&M for two seasons prior to arriving at Stephen F. Austin. There, he went 62-6 and finished as the Division II runner-up in 2014. He followed that with an Elite Eight berth in 2015. In both of those two seasons, West Texas A&M won the Lone Star Conference regular-season and tournament championships and finished as the No. 2 and No. 6 ranked teams in the final WBCA rankings.
He coached at Northwest Missouri State in 2012-13 -- Baker was the director of athletics there from 2010-13 -- and went 15-13, improving the program’s win total by nine games from the previous season.
Kellogg’s head coaching career started at Division II Fort Lewis College, where he spent seven seasons, went 173-46 and made five straight NCAA Tournament appearances. There, his team advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2009 and was the national runner-up in 2010.
He started coaching in 1998 as a graduate assistant with the men’s team at West Texas A&M and was an assistant on the women’s team at Montana State before accepting his first head coaching position.