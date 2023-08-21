MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s 2023-24 nonconference schedule is complete.
The Mountaineers announced the nonconference slate, which features seven home games and four contests away from the WVU Coliseum in the first year under head coach Mark Kellogg, on Monday.
“Our team has been working hard on and off the court throughout the summer to prepare for this season,” Kellogg said in a news release. “We are excited to bolster an out-of-conference schedule that will allow us to compete in front of our fans inside the WVU Coliseum seven times.
WVU is set to open the regular season with a Nov. 7 matchup with Loyola Maryland in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will follow with their only true road game of the nonconference slate -- a Nov. 11 meeting with Pitt at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Youngstown State will come to Morgantown for a Nov. 19 game, before WVU travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for three games between Nov. 23-25 in the San Juan Shootout. The Mountaineers will open the event with a game against George Washington and are set to face Charlotte the next day. WVU will wrap up the trip on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois.
WVU is set to close nonconference play with a five-game homestand, featuring games against St. Bonaventure (Dec. 2), Penn State (Dec. 4), Delaware State (Dec. 10), Wright State (Dec. 18) and Niagara (Dec. 21).
“We have worked hard to finalize our slate of contests that will best prepare us for Big 12 play later in the season,” Kellogg said in the release. “We are looking forward to playing some regional rivals in Pittsburgh and Penn State and this entire non-conference schedule will allow us to grow and mature as a team.”
The Big 12 scheduling matrix will include five home-and-away opponents, four home-only opponents and four away-only opponents. WVU will play Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State and TCU both at the WVU Coliseum and on the road next season. The Mountaineers will face Houston, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech at home only this season, while they will play away-only games against BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Kansas State. Dates for those games have not yet been announced.
The Mountaineers went 19-12 last year in the lone season under Dawn Plitzuweit, who left to take the head coaching position at Minnesota. WVU’s roster features a mix of six returning players and six newcomers.