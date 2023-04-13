MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has signed his first two players as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach, and the three newcomers to Morgantown already know each other well.
The Mountaineers announced the signings of Stephen F. Austin transfers Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison on Thursday. Kellogg was the Lumberjacks' coach for eight seasons before taking his current position at WVU earlier this month.
Nugent is a 5-foot-7 guard from Denison, Texas. She played three seasons under Kellogg, but redshirted last season due to a knee injury.
Nugent has played in 87 career games with 57 starts, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. In her most recent season, she scored 12.9 points, grabbed 5.1 boards and recorded 2.5 assists per game, helping the Lumberjacks to their second straight conference regular season and tournament titles. She was the Western Athletic Conference Tournament MVP that year.
“Zya is a tough, hard-nosed, physical player that plays with a lot of emotion,” Kellogg said in a news release. “She has played some of her best basketball in the biggest moments.
“She is a wing that can attack off the dribble, draw contact, shoot the 3, all while being an elite passer. Defensively, she is an effective rebounding guard and isn’t afraid to take a charge. Zya’s passion is contagious and West Virginia fans will love watching her compete."
Harrison is a 5-foot-6 guard from Oklahoma City who started each of Stephen F. Austin’s games last season as a freshman. She was named the WAC Freshman of the Year and earned second team all-conference honors.
She averaged 12.1 points, five assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals last year for the Lumberjacks, who finished 27-7 overall and 15-3 in WAC play. Harrison holds the Oklahoma high school single-game scoring record for a 74-point performance her senior season at Classen SAS High School, which included 14 made 3-pointers.
“Jordan is a tremendous point guard and one of the hardest workers I’ve had the privilege to coach,” Kellogg said. “She had a fantastic season as a freshman and I’m excited to watch her compete in a WVU uniform.
“Jordan is a true point guard that can facilitate and score at all three levels. Defensively, Jordan can get after it and guard the ball and will also step over and take a charge. Jordan excels in the classroom and on the court and will represent WVU with pride.”