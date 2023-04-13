Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has signed his first two players as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach, and the three newcomers to Morgantown already know each other well.

The Mountaineers announced the signings of Stephen F. Austin transfers Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison on Thursday. Kellogg was the Lumberjacks' coach for eight seasons before taking his current position at WVU earlier this month.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.