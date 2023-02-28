The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has one more regular-season game at the WVU Coliseum this year.
The Mountaineers will look to split the season series with Oklahoma State when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Morgantown after the Cowgirls took the first meeting 76-65 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 7.
WVU (17-10 overall, 8-8 Big 12) bounced back from a rough two-game road trip to Texas its last time out with a 67-58 win over Kansas State on Saturday behind a 20-point performance from point guard Madisen Smith. Now, the Mountaineers will try to close the regular season strong before the Big 12 Tournament March 9-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I think certainly for us, we’ve got to play really well in our last two games -- a home game and on the road [Saturday] at Baylor -- so that we’re prepared for that moment getting into the tournament and playing at a high level,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters Tuesday.
The closing stretch starts Wednesday against the Cowgirls (20-8, 10-6 Big 12).
Oklahoma State lost 66-57 to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, but had won six straight leading into that matchup.
WVU kept things close with the Cowgirls for three quarters of the first meeting before Oklahoma State scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to go ahead by 15 before finishing off an 11-point win.
“Oklahoma State’s playing at a really high level,” Plitzuweit said. “I think certainly [Cowgirls coach] Jacie [Hoyt] has done a great job with the program. They have a lot of new faces and they’ve really jelled at the right time and are playing really good basketball.”
Five Cowgirls scored in double figures in the first meeting, led by a 16-point performance from Naomie Alnatas. Terryn Milton and Taylen Collins added double-doubles as Oklahoma State outrebounded WVU 41-25, scored 15 second-chance points and netted 46 of its 76 points in the paint.
JJ Quinerly had 18 points for WVU and Smith added 16 in the loss.
“I didn’t think we did a good enough job limiting them to one shot,” Plitzuweit said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds against us and that really hurt us. I think our defensive awareness has to be really at a very high level, but we also have to do a great job finishing plays and compete at that.”
WVU is 14-11 all-time against Oklahoma State, including 7-4 in Morgantown.
Wednesday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.