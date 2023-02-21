The West Virginia women’s basketball team remains on the road, where it will try to bounce back from a loss at then-No. 17 Texas on Sunday.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Texas Tech at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
WVU (16-9 overall, 7-7 Big 12) is coming off a 74-48 loss to the Longhorns at Moody Center, in Austin, Texas, and the Mountaineers know they’ll need to do plenty of things better if they want to sweep the Red Raiders in the regular-season series.
The Mountaineers got off to a rough start to their current road swing. Texas started on a 17-2 run, outrebounded WVU 53-27 and held the visitors under 30% shooting from both the field and the arc.
“We had a hard time getting the ball around the rim, and when we did get it there, we didn’t finish it very efficiently,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters after the game. “Ultimately, to be successful on the road, you’ve got to be able to control the boards and we didn’t do that. They’re really, really good at it and they just beat it to us in a lot of different ways."
The Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 67-57 on Jan. 21 in Morgantown and the Red Raiders have had a rough stretch since.
Texas Tech (16-11, 4-10) has lost seven of its last eight games -- a stretch that started with the defeat at the Coliseum and most recently featured a three-overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday on senior day.
“They left it all out on the floor and I know that everybody in the stands was so proud of them and wanted them to win just as badly as they did,” Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich said after Saturday’s game. “I appreciate everybody coming out and celebrating them. Luckily, it’s not our last game at home. It’s not our last game, period. We’re going to keep picking ourselves back up and keep fighting because that’s what Lady Raiders do.”
In the Jan. 21 meeting, WVU held off the Red Raiders behind an 18-point, 10-rebound performance from Jayla Hemingway, who, along with Kylee Blacksten, returned from injury for Sunday’s game at Texas. Madisen Smith had 18 points and JJ Quinerly tallied 16 and 10 rebounds, but the Mountaineers shot just 32% from the field and 28% from the arc in the win.
WVU did hold Texas Tech to just 3 of 22 shooting from 3-point range. The Red Raiders have averaged about six makes from the arc and shoot 34% this season.
Texas Tech leading scorer Bre’Amber Scott had 18 points and Kilah Freelon produced 11 in the previous meeting.
The Mountaineers are 17-5 all time against Texas Tech and 7-3 in games in Lubbock. WVU has won the last 12 games overall in the series.
Wednesday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.