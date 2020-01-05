MANHATTAN, Kan. -- The No. 19 West Virginia women's basketball team defeated Kansas State 74-63 Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum in its Big 12 Conference opener.
The Mountaineers (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) had three players finish in double-figure scoring. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led WVU in scoring and assists with a career-high and game-high 24 points and 8 assists. She was 9-of-14 shooting, making half of her eight 3-point attempts.
Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin scored 18 points and sophomore guard Madisen Smith scored 15 points to add to the Mountaineers' offensive effort.
With her 18 points, Martin accumulated 1,744 career points and passed Kate Bulger's career point total (1,733) for No. 6 on WVU's all time scorers' list. She needs nine points to pass Talisha Hargis for No. 5 on the all time scorers' list.
Both teams had nearly identical overall shooting percentages --WVU shot 43.1 percent and Kansas State shot 43.6 percent -- but the Mountaineers were 10 of 28 from the arc (tying a season high), despite Martin's 2-of-10 showing, to the Wildcats' 1-of-15 effort.
WVU also outrebounded Kansas state 36-32 and forced 18 turnovers. WVU turned the ball over 13 times.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by senior guard Angela Harris, who had 16 points, and senior forward Peyton Williams, who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
West Virginia (11-1) had the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime behind 14 points from Martin. The lead remained in double figures throughout the second half, reaching a high of 18.
The Mountaineer women take the court again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.