The No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team edged Texas 68-63 Sunday at the WVU Coliseum to remain undefeated in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) were led by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin, who posted her second straight 20-point scoring performance. Martin’s 23 points led all scorers in the game. She was 6 of 13 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Martin has now accumulated 1800 total points and needs 20 more to surpass Teana Muldrow for fourth on WVU’s all-time scoring list.
Aiding Martin’s scoring effort was junior guard Kysre Gondrezick. Gondrezick scored 21 points to record her third consecutive 20-point scoring performance. She was 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 from the line. Gondrezik and Martin also had four assists, leading the team in that category.
WVU started the game strong as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, holding Texas scoreless on its first seven possessions before the Longhorns scored with 5:51 remaining in the first. WVU took a 17-10 lead into the beginning of the second quarter.
After two layups and a pair of free throws put Texas within a point of tying the game, WVU answered with a Gindrezick 3-pointer and a layup by redshirt freshman Rochelle Norris. Aided by a Martin triple, WVU eventually established a double-digit lead and went into halftime with a 34-23 advantage
In the second half, UT used a layup and two free throws to cut into the Mountaineers’ lead. WVU started the second half slow and didn’t hit a bucket until 7:41 in the third quarter.
Heading into the fourth quarter, UT took its first lead of the game, 48-47, after scoring eight unanswered points.
WVU answered again, however, as Martin opened the fourth with a baseline jumper and Gondrezick hit another 3-pointer to give the Mountaineers the lead.
The teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the game, however, solid free throw shooting from WVU eventually gave the Mountaineers the 68-63 victory.
WVU shot 43.3 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from the line hitting six 3-pointers. WVU also scored 20 points off turnovers.
Texas shot 36.7 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the line. UT outrebounded WVU 45-37.
West Virginia hosts Oklahoma in its next matchup on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.