The West Virginia University women’s basketball team took advantage of shooting droughts from Norfolk State to claim a 72-55 win Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum.
It was the 400th victory of coach Mike Carey’s tenure in Morgantown. Tynice Martin hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, while Kari Niblack recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds. Additionally for the Mountaineers, Rochelle Norris scored 10 points.
Chanette Hicks led all scorers with 24 for the Spartans (6-4) Despite the comfortable margin in favor of WVU, it wasn’t a spotless game. At one point Norfolk State pulled to within seven points before the Mountaineers (7-1) ran away late.
The Spartans got very little to fall early. Norfolk State went 2 for 16 from the floor to allow WVU to open up a 15-7 lead after the first quarter. Norfolk State began to make shots in the second quarter, but hit another cold spell in the last four minutes of the half. NSU stumbled to four turnovers and just one shot made in that span, allowing the Mountaineers to stretch out to a 36-22 halftime lead.
At the break, Martin had attempted—and made—as many threes as the whole Spartan team. However, as Norfolk State found its rhythm, West Virginia started to stumble, turning the ball over three times during a 3-minute, 30-second scoreless drought. That allowed the Spartans to pull within 46-39 with 2:08 to go in the third quarter before a Martin jumper sparked WVU back to life.
Another drought suffered by Norfolk State in the fourth quarter allowed the Mountaineers to stretch their lead to 62-44 with 5:46 to go, and the best Norfolk could do at that point was keep pace.
With the long scoreless droughts, the margin of victory could have been even larger, something that was not lost on WVU after the game.
Martin remarked afterwards that “if it had been anyone else, we’d have gotten beat,” with both her and Carey attributing rough practices earlier in the week that carried over into the game.
Coach Carey lamented that “great teams play consistent night in and night out, and we didn’t do that,” contrasting the effort against Norfolk State with its effort in a 71-65 road win at then-No. 10 Mississippi State.
Carey credited the “great assistants and great players” he’s had since 2001, but otherwise preferred to focus on getting set for an important stretch of games leading into conference play, starting with next Saturday’s game in Orlando against 19th-ranked Michigan State.