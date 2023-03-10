KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Terryn Milton drove to the basket as the clock ticked down.
A dribble behind her back to get to the ball from her right to left hand, one more bounce to regain her composure, and then the shot went up.
The ball bounced off the back of the rim, then the front, and then time stood still as West Virginia hoped for it to fall out, while Oklahoma State was begging for it to roll in.
Slowly, it rolled down into the net as the buzzer went off, and the Cowgirls beat the Mountaineers 62-61 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Municipal Auditorium.
“It was a clear-out play for me going to the right. I knew that they were going to help in,” Milton said. “As far as the shot, it was a crazy shot. I felt like the ball was on the rim for a good five seconds. It felt like time stood still for a second and then it rolled in, and the rest is history.”
After a celebration at one bench and heartbreak on the other, it was determined there was 0.1 seconds to go. West Virginia (19-11) called a timeout, but there wasn’t enough time to get a good look at a potential go-ahead bucket and Oklahoma State (21-11) advanced to the semifinals.
“Certainly a heartbreaking loss for our young ladies,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Our effort and intensity were good. We just couldn't get stops down the stretch and that hurt us.”
Milton’s basket capped off a fourth-quarter comeback in which Oklahoma State outscored WVU 20-8. The Mountaineers entered the fourth ahead 53-42 and had led since late in the first quarter, but the Cowgirls closed strong.
Oklahoma State scored 10 straight points to cut the deficit to one with 3:13 to play before a 3-pointer from Madisen Smith -- the Mountaineers’ only points in the final 6:18. WVU leading scorer JJ Quinerly had to be carried off the court with cramps with 2:24 to play, and the Cowgirls again made it a one-point game with 1:31 left when Lior Garzon made her third 3-pointer of the afternoon.
“We didn't stop them from scoring the ball in the fourth,” Quinerly said. “And honestly, we can't go back and change anything. I'm sure everybody wants to, but we can't.”
The Cowgirls had their first opportunity to take the lead following a timeout with a minute left, but Milton was called for an offensive foul with 38 seconds to play. Oklahoma State’s defense stood tall at the other end, and after a jump ball on a rebound attempt landed the ball back in the Cowgirls’ hands with 13 seconds to play, Milton again got the ball out of a timeout.
This time, the 5-foot-9 fifth-year guard was the hero in Oklahoma State’s 62-61 victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak to end the regular season.
“Well, it wasn't a good start for the first 39 minutes,” Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt said. “It didn't feel like it. But ultimately finding a way to win, it's the momentum that we were looking for. Can't think of a more dramatic way to get that momentum. It's not how I would have liked to get it, but we'll definitely take it.
“We were able -- because of what we've been able to do all season -- we were able to have a sense of freedom knowing that we didn't have to win that game to ultimately play in the tournament. But we knew we were playing for a lot, and momentum was one of those things. Respect was another one of those things. I think we got both of those.”
Milton finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Naomie Alnatas had a team-high 16 points, with eight of those coming in the fourth quarter. Taylen Collins posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Cowgirls edged WVU 34-30 on the boards and 11-5 in second-chance points.
Smith had her fourth straight 20-plus point game, finishing the quarterfinal with 23. Quinerly added 18 points in the loss.
The Mountaineers took the lead with a 3-pointer from Quinerly with 1:17 to play in the first quarter after a back-and-forth start and held it until Milton’s game winner.
WVU went into the second with a 17-14 lead and added to it midway through the second with a 7-0 run started with a triple from Smith, who posted another 3-pointer at the 2:09 mark to give the Mountaineers a 12-point advantage -- their largest of the half. WVU went to the locker room up 34-24 after the two failed to score for the final 1:55 of the second quarter.
Oklahoma State looked like it might start its comeback in the third after an early 8-0 run made it 38-35, but the Mountaineers responded with a 12-3 stretch to pull ahead by 12 before heading to the fourth up 11.
And from there, as Milton put it, the rest is history.
The Cowgirls advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll face the Texas at 1 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium. The Longhorns beat Kansas State 60-42 in the second quarterfinal Friday.
WVU will wait to see if its resume is good enough for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday.