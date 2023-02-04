Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost 93-68 to No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners (18-4 overall, 8-3 Big 12) got off to a hot start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter and knocking down seven first-half 3-pointers as they led nearly wire-to-wire against the Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5).

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.