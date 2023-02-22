Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia women's basketball team got off to a much better start in the second game of its road trip to the Lone Star State than it did in the first, but the result was the same.

The Mountaineers opened on a 15-2 run, but Texas Tech battled back for a 69-68 double-overtime victory on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

