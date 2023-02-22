The West Virginia women's basketball team got off to a much better start in the second game of its road trip to the Lone Star State than it did in the first, but the result was the same.
The Mountaineers opened on a 15-2 run, but Texas Tech battled back for a 69-68 double-overtime victory on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
WVU (16-10 overall, 7-8 Big 12) had a four-point lead with 20 seconds left in the second overtime, but Rhyle McKinney made three free throws with 14 seconds left to cut the deficit to a point. Texas Tech (17-11, 5-10) forced a held-ball turnover with six seconds left on an inbound attempt that Katie Ferrell got her hands on, and McKinney made a layup in the final few seconds to give the Red Raiders the 69-68 victory.
Bre’Amber Scott and McKinney each had 13 points for Texas Tech and Ferrell and Jazmaine Lewis added 11 apiece. The Red Raiders, who were coming off a three-overtime loss to Oklahoma State, will next travel to Baylor for a Saturday matchup.
JJ Quinerly led WVU with 21 points, Jayla Hemingway had 15 and Madisen Smith and Kyah Watson each totaled 11.
WVU -- which started the road trip to Texas with a blowout loss to the Longhorns in a game the Mountaineers began by surrendering a 17-2 run -- traded buckets with the Red Raiders to open the game before reeling off a string of 13 straight points.
Texas Tech used a 7-0 run to pull within six and keep the game from getting out of hand, and WVU eventually took a 21-13 lead into the second.
The Mountaineers scored 10 straight midway through the second quarter to pull ahead by 17 -- their largest lead -- but the visitors were held scoreless for the final 4:40 before the break. WVU held Texas Tech in check during the stretch, however, and still managed to hold a double-digit 34-21 lead at the half.
Texas Tech outscored WVU 15-5 in the third quarter, including the final nine points, to pull within three heading to the fourth, where Scott’s layup in the final minute tied things up and sent the game to overtime, 53-53.
Tavy Diggs’ make in the final 10 seconds of the first overtime drew things even at 60-all and forced a second overtime, where the Mountaineers built a lead they couldn’t hold and lost, 69-68.
WVU will return home to face Kansas State on Saturday at 6 p.m.