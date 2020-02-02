MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team earned a 79-71 victory against Iowa State Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (14-5, 4-4 Big 12) on offense with 21 points, marking her ninth 20-point game of the season and the 10th of her career. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin (18 points) and freshman forward Esmery Martinez (12 points) also finished in double-figure scoring. Junior center Blessing Ejiofor led the Mountaineers with 10 rebounds.
WVU started the game strong on offense as it jumped out to a 6-0 lead with points from sophomore forward Kari Niblack, Gondrezick and Martin. Iowa State (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) responded with four points of its own, but WVU’s offense outmatched the Cyclones in the first quarter and the Mountaineers held a 23-16 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, WVU extended its lead to nine off a Niblack layup. After an Iowa State 3-pointer, Niblack scored again with a jumper inside the paint to keep the WVU lead at eight.
The Cyclones, however, threatened midway through the second quarter, as Madison Wise hit a jumper inside the paint to cut the WVU lead to 4. That changed, though, when Martin got a fast break layup that resulted in a momentum swing. After a layup by Gondrezick, sophomore guard Madisen Smith hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, both of which gave WVU an 11-point lead. WVU took a 42-33 lead into halftime.
After a slow start to the second half — in which neother team scored for the first two minutes, Iowa State struck first with a pair of free throws by Kristin Scott. WVU struck back, though, with an 8-point run to take a 15 point lead, 50-35. The Mountaineer offense didn’t let up in the third and took its largest lead of the game — a 17-point, 63-46 advantage — heading into the fourth.
WVU maintained a double-digit lead for a majority of the fourth quarter. However, the Cyclones went on a nine-point run and cut WVU’s lead to 6, making the score 75-69 with 30 seconds remaining in the game. Free throws by Gondrezick, Smith and senior guard Luck Rudd, WVU held on to take the 79-71 victory.