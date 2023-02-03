Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will get another shot at Oklahoma this weekend, after falling 98-77 in the previous meeting between the two teams this season.

The Mountaineers head to Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, to face the No. 20 Sooners at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

