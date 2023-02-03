MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will get another shot at Oklahoma this weekend, after falling 98-77 in the previous meeting between the two teams this season.
The Mountaineers head to Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, to face the No. 20 Sooners at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
WVU is fifth in the Big 12 standings midway through league play with a 5-4 record in its first season under coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
“I think, ultimately, we’re battling, we’re competing, and that’s what you have to continue to do,” Plitzuweit said after WVU’s 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas on Wednesday. “I think it’s something that each time you’re playing against a different team, you’ve got to continue to make adjustments based on what they’re doing and how to attack them and how you have to slow them down.”
The Mountaineers found success before the meeting with the ranked Longhorns. They had won five out of six games and entered the fourth quarter against Texas down by just three points before the visitors ultimately pulled out the victory, but Plitzuweit is hopeful her team can learn from it.
“We didn’t finish plays, we didn’t get rebounds, we didn’t get second-chance opportunities for us and they got second-chance opportunities. When we got to the free throw line, we didn’t capitalize on some of those things,” Plitzuweit said. “That’s the things we can go back and we can continue to work on because it’s a big part of what it takes to compete.”
Oklahoma will be the second team WVU will play for a second time so far this season. The Mountaineers still haven’t played Oklahoma State, but will follow Saturday’s contest with a game Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers met Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener on Dec. 31 and fell 98-77. WVU entered halftime with a 47-44 lead, but the Sooners outscored WVU 54-30 in the second half.
Oklahoma scored at least 25 points in three of the four quarters of the previous meeting. The Sooners lead the Big 12 and are third nationally in scoring with 86.1 points per game.
Four players scored more than 20 points in the Dec. 31 game. Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams had 28 and 24, respectively, while JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith had 28 and 23. Taylor Robertson, who broke the NCAA Division I women’s career record for 3-pointers made last week, added 18 for the Sooners.
Oklahoma has won the last four times the two teams have played, and the Sooners lead the all-time series 15-10. WVU is 4-7 versus Oklahoma in Norman.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on Sooner Vision on ESPN+.