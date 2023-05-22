MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the hiring of Chamissa Anderson as the women’s basketball program’s new director of recruiting on Monday.
She most recently worked as an assistant under new WVU coach Mark Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin in 2021, but comes to Morgantown with more than a decade of coaching experience.
“Missa is a great addition to our Mountaineer women’s basketball program,” Kellogg said in a news release. “We have worked together the past two years and accomplished some great things together. Missa is a passionate and genuine person that has a unique ability to relate to players and recruits.
“She will take the lead in on-campus recruiting while also being able to assist on the court."
Prior to her time at SFA, she was an assistant and junior varsity coach at Missouri Southern State University. Before that, Anderson worked with Kansas City Community College, which claimed the 2016 NJCAA Division II national championship in her first season.
Anderson also coached at the high school level at Chicagoland Jewish High School and with the AAU programs Full Package and All in Athletics.
She was a two-year starter as a player at NAIA Division II Trinity International University, where she finished her playing career and stayed as a volunteer assistant coach. She started her college playing career with one year at Siena Heights University before transferring to Ellsworth Community College and later Trinity International.
“I am grateful to be a part of the Mountaineer basketball program,” Anderson said in a news release. “I can’t wait to get to work and begin serving this great community. I look forward to working alongside coach Kellogg and impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”
Kellogg replaced Dawn Plitzuweit as coach in early April after spending eight seasons as the head coach at SFA. Plitzuweit left after one season with the Mountaineers to take the same position at Minnesota.
WVU has previously announced several women’s basketball staff additions. JC Carter was hired as associate head coach, Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant join the program as assistant coaches and Kayla Scott will serve as director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach.