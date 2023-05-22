Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the hiring of Chamissa Anderson as the women’s basketball program’s new director of recruiting on Monday.

She most recently worked as an assistant under new WVU coach Mark Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin in 2021, but comes to Morgantown with more than a decade of coaching experience.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

