The West Virginia women’s basketball team was left waiting to find out if it had done enough throughout the season to make the NCAA Tournament after falling 62-61 to Oklahoma State on a buzzer beater Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

First-year WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit thought her team had the resume to play in March, and the selection committee agreed.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

