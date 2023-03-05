The West Virginia women’s basketball team will be the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Big 12 Tournament, and will open the event with a noon ET game Friday against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The tournament is slated to start Thursday, with the championship game to be played Sunday.
WVU (19-10 overall, 10-8 Big 12) finished the regular season strong to lock in the No. 5 seed. The Mountaineers have won their last three games, including a 63-52 victory against Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, to sweep the season series with the Bears and jump them in the standings.
That stretch also included a 71-67 win over Oklahoma State earlier in the week in WVU’s final regular-season game in Morgantown. The Mountaineers and Cowgirls split the regular-season series, with Oklahoma State winning the meeting in Stillwater, Oklahoma, 76-65 on Feb. 7.
WVU was listed in the “first four out” of ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology heading into Saturday’s slate of games, but with the win in Waco, the Mountaineers moved up to the “last team in.”
Texas and Oklahoma shared the Big 12 regular-season championship with 14-4 records, but the Longhorns enter the league tournament as the top seed by claiming wins in both meetings with the Sooners.
With the No. 5 seed, WVU avoids the first day of games and will start in the quarterfinals. No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas State will start things off at 6 p.m. ET Thursday, followed by a matchup between No. 7 Kansas and No. 10 TCU.
After WVU and Oklahoma State face off in the first quarterfinal game Friday, Texas will face the Texas Tech/K-State winner, Oklahoma will face the Kansas/TCU winner and No. 3 Iowa State will face No. 6 Baylor to cap off the quarterfinal round.
The semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with the championship to be played at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.