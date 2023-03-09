West Virginia coach Dawn Plizuweit speaks to guard Madisen Smith during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
West Virginia guard Kyah Watson (32) points to teammates after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will see its first action in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday with a team against which it recently had success.
The Mountaineers earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Oklahoma State at noon at Municipal Auditorium, after taking down the Cowgirls in their home finale at the WVU Coliseum just over a week ago.
WVU (19-10) has been playing well late in the year, with wins in four of its last seven games, including three straight to close the regular season. That stretch included a 71-67 bounce-back win over the Cowgirls (20-10) at the Coliseum after falling to them earlier in the season in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
After struggling on the boards in the first meeting, WVU limited Oklahoma State in that area in the second and got a 22-point performance from fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith.
Smith added a career-high 30 points, along with eight rebounds and seven assists, in WVU’s 63-52 victory over Baylor in Waco, Texas, in the regular-season finale on Saturday. She’s scored at least 20 points each outing during the three-game winning streak.
Oklahoma State lost three straight games -- at Kansas, at WVU and against Oklahoma -- to close the regular season.
While Dawn Plitzuweit’s 19 wins are the most in a single season for a first-year WVU coach, a 20th could help the Mountaineers’ postseason hopes. WVU was listed in the “first four out” of ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology, which was released Thursday morning before the tournament began. Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas -- as a “last four bye” -- are all projected to make the field, according to Creme. Kansas State is in the “next four out.”
WVU is 15-11 in the all-time series with Oklahoma State, including 2-0 in neutral-site games. The Mountaineers have won five of the last six meetings with the Cowgirls.