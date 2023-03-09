Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will see its first action in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday with a team against which it recently had success.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Oklahoma State at noon at Municipal Auditorium, after taking down the Cowgirls in their home finale at the WVU Coliseum just over a week ago.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

