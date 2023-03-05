Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team will be the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Big 12 tournament and will open the event at noon Friday against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tournament starts Thursday and the championship game will be played Sunday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags