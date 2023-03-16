Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

USC Upstate West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia's Madisen Smith is in action during an NCAA women's basketball game against South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 10, 2022, in Morgantown.

 Gregory Payan | The Associated Press

The West Virginia women’s basketball team is trying to keep things as normal as possible leading into Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with Arizona at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

The Mountaineers earned an at-large bid as the No. 10 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional with a late-season surge and are expecting a tough contest with the No. 7 Wildcats. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.