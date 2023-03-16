The West Virginia women’s basketball team is trying to keep things as normal as possible leading into Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with Arizona at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.
The Mountaineers earned an at-large bid as the No. 10 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional with a late-season surge and are expecting a tough contest with the No. 7 Wildcats. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
“I think Arizona is certainly a very difficult, challenging matchup for us,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “And so, for us, we stick to the basic simple fundamentals of the game to the best of our ability and tried to put ourselves in as many situations that are game-like and prepare us.
“But still, I think the biggest thing for us is to try to remain as much in our routine as possible so that there is a normalcy to it, even though it is something that's really special.”
WVU (19-11) is coming off a loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, in which the Cowgirls got a buzzer-beater to roll in for a one-point win. Prior to that, the Mountaineers had won three consecutive games and five of their last seven to end the regular season.
The Mountaineers returned to Morgantown on Saturday, the day after losing to Oklahoma State, and worked on fundamentals Sunday not knowing what their next path would be. Once WVU saw its name early in the selection show, it began to approach this as a normal week. Plitzuweit said her team’s energy “has been really good” and that the Mountaineers have been intentional in their workouts.
They’ll now be up against an Arizona (21-8) team that averages 74.4 points per game and has four players averaging in double-figure scoring.
Shaina Pellington leads that group with 13.3 points, Cate Reese adds another 12.6 and Esmery Martinez and Jade Loville chip in with 10.5 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
“I think something that will be really important [Friday] is our defense and rebounding,” said WVU guard Kyah Watson, who last year with Plitzuweit made a run to the Sweet 16 at South Dakota. “They have a lot of good offensive and defensive rebounders, so making sure that we finish the play [is important]."
Martinez — a 6-foot-2 senior forward — is a familiar face for many at WVU. She spent three seasons with the Mountaineers, and in her last two years received All-Big 12 honors.
“It's pretty cool to play against a former teammate,” said WVU fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith, who, along with sophomore JJ Quinerly, leads the Mountaineers with 14.3 points per game. “I'm just excited to see her again. I actually just saw her and it was just cool to see her again. I'm excited to play.”
Arizona should be well-rested leading into Friday’s game. The Wildcats haven’t played since a 73-59 loss to UCLA on March 2 in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
“I think we had like 13 days to, first of all, give them a little bit of time off,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Just mentally, this is the time of year when everyone is fatigued. It's a long season. You miss all the holidays. School is not in session. Your friends are on spring break in Mexico having fun. We're there playing and waiting. Don't know who our opponent is.
“That was a time for me to have us reset, get better. And we really got better. Work on some things that weren't going so well, and then focus on this tournament. I think it was good for us. When you're rolling, it's not ideal, because then you are on a roll and then you have to wait. I think for us, just from my experience, it's been good. So we'll see.”
Plitzuweit has won more games than any other first-year WVU women’s basketball coach and is also the first to guide the program to the NCAA Tournament in his or her first season. It’s the 14th time WVU has made the tournament since 1989 and sixth since joining the Big 12. The Mountaineers are 11-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
WVU and Arizona have met once before. The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers 65-61 in 1983. Friday's winner will move on the face the winner of the first-round game between Maryland and Holy Cross in the second round Sunday.
Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN.