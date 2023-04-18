Arizona guard Lauren Fields (23) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game against West Virginia on March 17 in College Park, Md. Fields’ transfer to WVU was announced Tuesday.
Arizona guard Lauren Fields (23) in action in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia, Friday, March 17, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass | The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has announced the signing of a third player under women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg.
Lauren Fields, a 5-foot-9 graduate transfer guard from Arizona, will join the Mountaineers for the 2023-24 season.
“Lauren is a two-way player that adds Big 12 experience to our roster,” Kellogg said in a news release. “She has played and produced in big-time games throughout her career.
“Lauren will thrive in our offensive system and be an elite defender on that end of the court. She comes from a great family with a tremendous work ethic that matches our expectations. We are pleased to welcome Lauren to WVU.”
The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native comes to WVU from Arizona, and before that played three seasons at Oklahoma State. She has played in 115 career games with 96 starts.
She’s averaged 8.1 points during her four-year career, and comes to Morgantown with 934 career points. She’s shot 31.2% from the field and 28.7% from the arc in her career, and has totaled 354 rebounds, 266 assists, 201 steals and 64 blocks in four seasons.
She played in all 32 of Arizona’s games last season and started 30 of those. She averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 23.9 minutes per game.
WVU’s 2022-23 season came to a close with a 75-62 loss to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. Fields started and scored two points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in 34 minutes.
“I am a GRAD transfer!” Fields tweeted. “Looking forward to making a lot of noise in Morgantown next year.”
Prior to her transfer to Arizona, Fields averaged 15.4 points for Oklahoma State in her final season in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She led the Cowgirls in scoring in 20 of the team’s 27 games and was an All-Big 12 second-team selection. She averaged over seven points per game during her first two seasons with Oklahoma State.
Fields is the third signing WVU has announced under Kellogg. The Mountaineers have also signed Stephen F. Austin transfer guards Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison.