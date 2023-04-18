Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has announced the signing of a third player under women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg.

Lauren Fields, a 5-foot-9 graduate transfer guard from Arizona, will join the Mountaineers for the 2023-24 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags