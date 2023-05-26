MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team announced the signing of 6-foot-4 forward Danelle Arigbabu on Friday.
The Berlin, Germany, native comes to Morgantown after playing the last two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
“Danelle will provide a much-needed interior presence for us,” new Mountaineers coach Mark Kellogg said in a news release. “She has the ability to score with her back to the basket or face up and shoot the ball.
“She will be able to control the paint and use her size and strength on defense. Danelle’s best basketball is ahead of her, and we are excited to have her in a Mountaineer uniform.”
In 44 career games at the junior college level, Arigbabu averaged 8.1 points and six rebounds.
She scored eight points and grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 56.7% from the field and 75% from the free throw line. As a freshman, she averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She shot 64% from the field that season, which was the fourth-best mark in the NJCAA.
She played on the U17 Junior National Team before playing at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, helping her team claim the German Championship in 2014, and also played for the Federal Youth Camp in 2015.
Arigbabu is the fifth player to sign since Kellogg was introduced as the program’s coach. She joins Oral Roberts transfer guard Tirzah Moore, Arizona transfer guard Lauren Fields and Stephen F. Austin transfer guards Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison as newcomers to the program.
Earlier this week, WVU announced the hiring of Chamissa Anderson as the program’s new director of recruiting, after the Mountaineers had previously announced several women’s basketball staff additions. JC Carter was hired as associate head coach, Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant join the program as assistant coaches and Kayla Scott will serve as director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach.