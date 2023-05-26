Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team announced the signing of 6-foot-4 forward Danelle Arigbabu on Friday.

The Berlin, Germany, native comes to Morgantown after playing the last two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.