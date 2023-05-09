MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has introduced his fourth signee as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach.
The program announced the signing of Oral Roberts transfer guard Tirzah Moore on Tuesday.
“Tirzah Moore is a fantastic addition to our program,” Kellogg said in a news release. “She is a talented forward that will be able to play multiple positions for us. Tirzah has been incredibly efficient as a scorer at the rim but will now expand her game to the perimeter as well.
“She will be able to guard multiple positions and have a huge impact on the defensive side of the court. She is an elite defender and rebounder with great timing to block shots. Tirzah is a well-rounded individual that will be a great asset to our program and our community.”
The 6-foot Oklahoma City native comes with two years of college basketball experience with the Golden Eagles. She was named first-team All-Summit League last year and was the Summit League Freshman of the Year the season prior.
She averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season, finishing second on her team in scoring and first in the Summit League in rebounding. She blocked 42 shots and recorded 36 steals for the 12-19 Golden Eagles. Her total blocks were second-most in the conference.
In addition to her Freshman of the Year honors, Moore was named an All-Summit League second-team player in her first year of college basketball. She started 29 games and appeared in 31 that season, and averaged 14.7 points while shooting 53.8% from the field. She averaged six rebounds per game.
While at Jones High School, Moore was considered a top-10 recruit in the state of Oklahoma.
Moore joins Arizona transfer guard Lauren Fields and Stephen F. Austin transfer guards Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison as newcomers to the program.
Kellogg replaced Dawn Plitzuweit as WVU’s women’s basketball coach in early April, after spending eight seasons as the head coach at SFA. Plitzuweit left after one season with the Mountaineers to take the same position at Minnesota.
WVU has previously announced several women’s basketball staff additions. JC Carter was hired as associate head coach, Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant join the program as assistant coaches and Kayla Scott will serve as director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach.