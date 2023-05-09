Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

wvu basketball

MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has introduced his fourth signee as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach.

The program announced the signing of Oral Roberts transfer guard Tirzah Moore on Tuesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

