Iowa State at WVU WBB 021123

West Virginia's Isis Beh (23) drives to the basket against then-No. 21 Iowa State on Feb. 11 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK

The West Virginia women’s basketball team will hit the road to start a busy week after battling several injuries the last time out to beat Kansas.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to face No. 17 Texas on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, to kick off a three-game week that also features matchups at Texas Tech and at home against Kansas State.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.