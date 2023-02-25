The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Kansas State 67-58 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to sweep the regular-season series with the Wildcats.
K-State (16-13 overall, 5-11 Big 12) scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-all with 9:28 to play, but WVU (17-10, 8-8) answered with a 15-2 stretch, including 13 straight points, to pull ahead 60-47.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to single digits three times from that point but couldn’t get closer than nine as the Mountaineers closed out the 67-58 win.
WVU beat K-State 77-70 on Jan. 7 in Manhattan, Kansas, in the first meeting this season.
WVU took a 23-9 lead into the second quarter by closing the first on a 13-0 run and led by double figures for the entire second quarter to hold a 38-25 advantage at the break.
WVU pushed the lead to 18 early in the second half, but K-State scored 15 straight points before a jumper fell for Madisen Smith in the closing seconds of the third to make it a 45-40 Mountaineers lead heading to the fourth.
Smith finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead WVU and Jayla Hemingway added 13 points. The Mountaineers shot 37% from the field and just 29% from the arc in the win, but forced 24 turnovers that resulted in 24 points.
Serena Sundell led K-State with 21 points, Jaelyn Glenn dropped in 12 and Eliza Maupin had 11. WVU held Big 12 second-leading scorer Gabby Gregory to just nine points.
The Mountaineers will play their final regular-season game at the Coliseum on Wednesday against Oklahoma State. WVU lost to the Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma, 76-65 on Feb. 7. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.