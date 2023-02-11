Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Iowa State at WVU WBB 021123

West Virginia’s JJ Quinerly (11) puts up a shot against No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

The West Virginia women’s basketball team held off No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum to snap a three-game losing streak.

The win is the second over a ranked opponent in Morgantown this season for the Mountaineers, who also beat then-No. 18 Baylor on Jan. 15.

