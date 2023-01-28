The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat TCU 62-55 on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s the Mountaineers’ fifth win in their last six games.
JJ Quinerly led WVU (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12) with 23 points and Kyah Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Mountaineers were without starting point guard Madisen Smith, but still shot 42% in the win and outscored TCU 36-24 in the paint.
Lucy Ibeh led TCU (6-14, 0-9) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tomi Taiwo had 16 points and Emily Fisher added 10.
The result was much closer than the first meeting this season between the two teams. WVU beat TCU 77-45 on Jan. 10 in Morgantown.
The two battled back and forth for the first quarter and a half, before the Mountaineers started to pull away. WVU went on a 10-1 run and went ahead by 11 with 3:50 left in the second quarter and eventually took a 30-23 lead into halftime.
TCU chipped away in the third and used a 6-0 run late to cut the deficit to one with 1:24 left in the period, but a layup from Tavy Diggs gave the Mountaineers a 41-38 lead heading into the fourth, in which Quinerly scored the first four points. Quinerly had 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter.
TCU will next travel to Oklahoma to try to snap a nine-game skid on Tuesday.
WVU will return to Morgantown to face Texas in a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.