The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat TCU 62-55 on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s the Mountaineers’ fifth win in their last six games.

JJ Quinerly led WVU (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12) with 23 points and Kyah Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

