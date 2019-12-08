The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated No. 10-ranked Mississippi State 71-65 Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Mountaineers (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) hadn’t beaten a top-ten team since their 2017 Big 12 tournament championship win over No. 2-ranked Baylor. The win also marks the highest-ranked non-conference opponent WVU has defeated in program history.
WVU freshman guard Kirsten Deans led the Mountaineers’ offense, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line to net a team-high and career-high 17 points. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack aided Deans’ effort by collecting 12 points and 11 rebounds and earning her first double-double of the season.
Two other players, junior guard Kysre Gondrezic and redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin, scored double figures with 16 points and 13 points, respectively. Gondrezic also notched five rebounds, while Martin tallied four steals and 4 assists.
West Virginia shot 40.6 percent (26-of-64) from the field and 62.5 percent (15-of-24) from the free throw line in the upset. The Mountaineers connected on four 3-pointers during the contest and outrebounded MSU 46-34. WVU’s bench scored 22 points, led by 17 from Deans, and the Mountaineers added 15 points on fast breaks.
Although Mississippi State narrowly edged WVU’s totals from the field (43.6 percent, 24-of-55), the Bulldogs struggled from the free throw line, shooting 50 percent (15-30). WVU forced 17 MSU turnovers, and Mississippi State went 2-of-8 (25 percent) from three-point range.
The Mountaineers next compete on Sunday in Charleston to face off with Norfolk State at the Charleston Coliseum. Opening tip against the Spartans is set for 4 p.m.