MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will try to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend.
The Mountaineers are set to face No. 21 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU (14-8 overall, 5-6 Big 12) lost to Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 70-50 in Ames, Iowa, in the second game the Mountaineers played in their Big 12 slate, but they’ll be back home for the second meeting, where they are 9-2 this season.
“Obviously there are a lot of people that would tell you what makes playing at home more comfortable, but I think ultimately for us, regardless of where we’re at, we’ve got to do a great job of being highly competitive and finding ways to stay with plays longer than our competition,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters Thursday.
“That’s something we’re going to be challenged to do by Iowa State because it’s something they’re known for -- not only their ability to score the ball and shoot the ball, but they have got a lot of toughness to them. That’s going to be something we’ve got to do a really good job with.”
WVU scored just 13 points in the second half of the earlier loss to the Cyclones. JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Ashley Joens had 19 points, Lexi Donarski scored 15 and Stephanie Soares -- who has since suffered a season-ending ACL injury -- netted 13 points and 20 rebounds for the Cyclones, who outrebounded WVU 55-34 in the previous meeting.
Both teams have been struggling to find wins recently, however.
WVU went on a stretch that included five wins in six games, but has since lost to Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in consecutive games entering Saturday’s contest. The Longhorns and Sooners were both ranked.
Iowa State has dropped back-to-back games at Kansas State and against Baylor heading into the weekend.
The Cyclones are fourth in the Big 12 standings, behind Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor, and WVU sits seventh. Oklahoma State and Kansas are fifth and sixth, respectively.
“Ultimately, again, I think the main message for us is, we’ve got to do a really good job of making teams uncomfortable,” Plitzuweit said. “I think, for us, our calling card has to be our defensive intensity, awareness and finishing in those situations, and that’s something I think, at times, we’ve shown at a pretty high level.
“It’s hard. It’s hard to sustain that throughout completely because sometimes you need a margin for error. I think the teams that have had success against a lot of teams in the Big 12 have been able to answer. … That’s what we’ve got to focus on, is how to really get locked in and put our opponents in uncomfortable situations to the best of our ability, because that does give us our best opportunity to go out and score.”
WVU holds a 12-11 lead in the all-time series with Iowa State.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.