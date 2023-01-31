MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team continued to roll Saturday at TCU despite being without starting point guard Madisen Smith.
Now, with wins in five of their last six games, the Mountaineers are preparing to face No. 24 Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
“It was certainly a big challenge to be in a situation where we’re playing without a lead guard, and I thought our young ladies found a way on the road to defend at a really high level,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We didn’t take care of the ball the way we wanted to in some situations, had a couple tough breaks, had a couple tough things go against us, but at the same time, I thought we really rallied and remained poised when it was really kind of challenging at times.”
Smith, who suffered an ankle sprain during a practice leading up to the 62-55 WVU victory in Fort Worth, said Tuesday she expects to play against the Longhorns. The senior is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game this season.
“I’m better,” Smith said. “I’ll be back for the next game.”
Without Smith, JJ Quinerly led WVU (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12) with 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Mountaineers pull out the win over the Horned Frogs on the road. Quinerly is now leading the team with 13.9 points per game and is one of the team's top rebounders with 4.3 per game.
Smith would be a big boost for WVU against a Texas team that jumped into the AP Top 25 on Monday. The Longhorns (16-6, 7-2) enter on a three-game winning streak, with victories over then-No. 24 Baylor, then-No. 14 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Texas is currently atop the Big 12 standings with a 7-2 record. Iowa State is also 7-2, but the Longhorns beat the Cyclones by 15 points earlier this season in the first meeting between the two. The Longhorns are 10th in the NET rankings. WVU is fourth in the league standings and 70th in the NET.
The Longhorns are third among Big 12 teams in both scoring offense and defense, with 77 points scored and 58.1 points against on average. They’ve got the top shooting percentage in the league, making 46.6% of their shots from the field, and are third in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9%, but have made the fewest in the league.
Texas has some size has been been solid on the boards this season. The Longhorns average 39.5 rebounds per game, including a league-best 15.1 offensive rebounds per game, while holding their opponents to a Big 12-leading 32.2 on average. It has also helped them to a league-best 5.6 shots blocked per game.
“They just do so many things really well,” Plitzuweit said. “They score it at the rim really well, they shoot it from the arc, they offensive rebound and keep it alive at a really high clip. They score at a 48% clip and they average 15 offensive rebounds a game. That’s really impressive. They keep so many things alive.
“Defensively, they are one of the elite of the elite because they can speed you up and then they can block shots at the rim or take charges at the rim. They do a lot of things really well.”
Shaylee Gonzales leads a group of four Longhorns averaging double-figure scoring. Aaliyah Moore was also in that group with 11.2 points per game before a season-ending knee injury.
Gonzales, a 5-foot-10 guard, contributes 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, 6-foot-2 forward DeYona Gaston averages 11.9 points and five rebounds, 5-foot-10 guard Sonya Morris nets 11.8 points and 5-foot-6 guard Rori Harmon adds 11.4 points, five rebounds and a Big 12-best 7.3 assists per game.
“We’ve been working on them for a few practices,” said WVU guard Danni Nichols, who got the start against TCU in place of Smith. “They’re a very aggressive team and we’ll just have to step it up this game and play a full 40 minutes.”
Texas leads the all-time series 15-10. The two are tied 5-5 in Morgantown.
Wednesday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.