The West Virginia women’s basketball team’s road trip to Texas got off to a rocky start Sunday.
The No. 17 Longhorns were hot out of the gate and blew out the Mountaineers 74-48 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
"Texas deserves a lot of credit -- I thought they came out from the opening tip and they were really aggressive and they got shots at the rim or shots at the perimeter and just beat us to offensive boards and beat us to the glass," WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters after the game. "I thought we got good shots early in the game. I thought we got to the rim and didn't make some of those and they were able to get second-chance opportunities when we weren't, so I give them a lot of credit."
Khadija Faye and Shaylee Gonzales had 10 and nine points, respectively, in the opening quarter as Texas (21-7 overall, 12-3 Big 12) started the game on a 17-2 run and held a 25-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers (16-9, 7-7) used an early 6-0 run in the second to cut the deficit to seven, but the Longhorns pulled back ahead with a 7-0 run and eventually took a 34-23 lead into the break. They outscored WVU 40-25 in the second half and extended the lead to 27 points before closing out the 74-48 wire-to-wire victory in front of 6,023 fans in Austin.
Gonzales led Texas -- which won the first meeting this season between the two programs 69-56 on Feb. 1 in Morgantown -- with 18 points. Rori Harmon had 16, six rebounds and six assists and Faye finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Texas will next travel to Oklahoma for a 2 p.m. ET game Saturday between the top two teams in the league.
The Longhorns shot 41% from the field and 56% from 3-point range in the victory, and also knocked down 21 of 27 shots from the free throw line. Texas outrebounded WVU 53-27 and held the Mountaineers to just 27% shooting from the field and 29% from the arc.
JJ Quinerly had 16 points for the Mountaineers and Madisen Smith had 12. Kylee Blacksten and Jayla Hemingway both returned to the lineup for WVU after missing the last game due to injury.
The Mountaineers will be at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. ET game against Texas Tech. WVU beat the Red Raiders 67-57 on Jan. 21 in Morgantown.