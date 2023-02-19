Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team’s road trip to Texas got off to a rocky start Sunday.

The No. 17 Longhorns were hot out of the gate and blew out the Mountaineers 74-48 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags