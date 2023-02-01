Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team struggled to score early and lost 69-56 to No. 24 Texas on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers entered the game with wins in five of their last six games, but couldn’t stay hot and shot just 33% from the field, 29% from the arc and 33% from the free throw line in the first half. WVU cut an early deficit to three entering the fourth, but from there the Longhorns closed out the win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags