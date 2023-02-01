MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team struggled to score early and lost 69-56 to No. 24 Texas on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers entered the game with wins in five of their last six games, but couldn’t stay hot and shot just 33% from the field, 29% from the arc and 33% from the free throw line in the first half. WVU cut an early deficit to three entering the fourth, but from there the Longhorns closed out the win.
“I thought our young ladies competed at a really high level,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Obviously Texas is a very, very good program, and I thought they did some things that really frustrated us on both ends of the court. Ultimately I think their second-chance points really hurt us and us missing 10 free throws really hurt us. You kind of minimize those two things and shrink that down and it’s a little different scenario.”
The Mountaineers finished the game shooting 42% from the field, 17% from 3-point range and 52% from the free throw line. Sarah Bates had a team-high 12 points and JJ Quinerly had 11.
Texas shot 43% in the game and outrebounded the Mountaineers 39-25, including 14 offensive rebounds the Longhorns turned into 17 second-chance points.
“They just compete really hard,” Bates said. “They’re a really physical, really long team and we just needed to keep them off the glass. I think just focusing in, especially coming up in this last stretch of Big 12 games, focusing on boxing out -- I think that’ll help us a lot.”
Sonya Morris had a game-high 17 points, Rori Harmon collected 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, Taylor Jones netted 12 points and six rebounds and Shaylee Gonzales posted 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Longhorns will next play at Kansas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers struggled offensively at the start of the game -- they had one make on their first eight attempts -- and needed two timeouts in the opening period to try to slow the Longhorns. The first came when Texas took an 11-point lead with a 10-0 run midway through the period, and the second came with just north of two minutes left in the period after Texas again made it an 11-point game.
The Mountaineers responded and scored the final six points of the frame to make it a 19-14 game at the end of the quarter.
“I thought we had great shots at the beginning of the game, I really did,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought we got some wide-open looks on the perimeter. I thought we got some shots in the lane that were really good shots. We had some layup opportunities, we had some free throw opportunities, and we didn’t make them. And they found a way to capitalize and get going a little bit.
“I thought our young ladies battled and competed and found a way to get back in it and did that for major stretches of the game when things didn’t look very good, but not necessarily because we weren’t playing well. We weren’t making shots.”
Points were again hard to come by for WVU in the second, but the Mountaineers’ defense allowed them to stay within striking distance entering the break. Texas went scoreless for a more than six-minute stretch, but the Mountaineers were only able to get two points closer during that time and eventually trailed 31-22 entering the second half.
WVU made it a one-possession game heading to the fourth despite a 10-point quarter from Morris. The Mountaineers shot 71% from the field in the quarter and were led by Bates, who scored seven of her 12 points in the frame. WVU closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to make it 48-45 heading to the fourth.
“I told our kids after Saturday night we’re going to find out something about our team this week. Going on the road, got to play two great teams, well-coached teams, and tonight I’m really proud of them,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “I thought we did some really good things. Obviously defensively we were pretty good except for the third quarter -- we gave up 23 in the third -- but other than that I was really proud of how tough we played.”
The Longhorns grabbed 19 rebounds, with eight offensive boards they turned into nine second-chance points, in the fourth quarter to close out the win. Harmon scored nine of her 14 points in the quarter, including the final seven points for her team in the last three minutes.
“My shots were finally falling,” Harmon said. “I got to the right spots early on, they just really weren’t falling. … I guess I started to get to the free throw line and I started making bunnies and made some tough shots toward the end of the fourth and the second half.”
WVU will hit the road for its next two games. The Mountaineers will face Oklahoma at 3 p.m. ET Saturday and from there will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.