MORGANTOWN -- Mark Kellogg has another familiar face joining his staff.
The new West Virginia women’s basketball coach announced Kayla Scott has been hired as the Mountaineers’ director of basketball operations and assistant to the head coach. The two previously worked together for six seasons at Stephen F. Austin, from where Kellogg came to WVU.
“I am thrilled to be back on the same team as Kayla,” Kellogg said in a news release. “She will be the program’s backbone and a tremendous asset to our staff and student-athletes.
“Her attention to detail and organizational skills are exceptional and will help us operate in a timely fashion. Kayla and I have worked together before, so this transition will be seamless here at WVU."
Scott was at Arizona last season, where she worked as the program’s director of basketball operations, controlling and planning the team’s travel, budget and meals and assisting in other areas, like donor relations, community service and scheduling.
She spent the six seasons before that with Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin in a similar role, and prior to that was an assistant coach at Cameron University and Western Texas College. Scott played college basketball at Howard Payne University.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Mountaineer women’s basketball program and make an impact in the Morgantown community,” Scott said in a news release. “This program has a rich history and I am incredibly grateful to be a part of it. I look forward to serving all of our student-athletes and reuniting with coach Kellogg.”
WVU announced the additions of assistant coaches Jessica Grayson and Erin Grant last week. Grant was an assistant at Arizona the last two seasons, and Grayson worked with Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin from 2016-21, before working as an assistant at Oklahoma State in the 2021-22 season and as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Missouri-Kansas City.
The Mountaineers have also announced the signings of two Lumberjacks transfers -- Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison -- since Kellogg’s hiring.