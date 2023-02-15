MORGANTOWN -- Despite being without three regular contributors -- including two starters -- due to injury, the West Virginia women’s basketball team held off Kansas 62-60 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were without Savannah Samuel -- a main contributor off the bench -- for the second straight game due to injury, and didn’t have starters Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten after both went down in the second half of Saturday’s 73-60 win over then-No. 21 Iowa State.
“Give our young ladies a lot of credit, because certainly we battled through a lot of adversity and we found a way, and that’s the bottom line,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “There’s certainly things that we can learn from and grow from, but I thought our young ladies really responded.”
With the three out and an off night from WVU (16-8 overall, 7-6 Big 12) leading scorer JJ Quinerly -- she had just three points by the end of the third and finished with six, along with five turnovers -- the Mountaineers had others step up to slide ahead of the Jayhawks (16-8, 6-7) in the league standings.
Madisen Smith had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Mountaineers. Kyah Watson added 14 points with three made 3s, and Isis Beh had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. WVU shot 44% from the arc with 11 makes in the win.
Taiyanna Jackson led Kansas with 20 points. Zakiyah Franklin had 16 and Wyvette Mayberry totaled 13. The Jayhawks will next host No. 15 Oklahoma on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Without the trio of main contributors, it looked like it could be a rough night for the home team when Kansas jumped out to a 7-0 start, but WVU regrouped after a timeout from Plitzuweit less than three minutes into the game.
The Mountaineers knocked down five 3-pointers in the frame from that point and outscored the Jayhawks 17-7 to take a three-point lead into the second quarter.
“Things didn’t start off very well for us and we were down 7-0 and I thought we found a way to battle back and be resilient, and in the end there’s a lot of things we can take away from this and we can continue to work on and improve,” Plitzuweit said.
WVU cooled down somewhat in the second period, but forced five turnovers in the period to help limit Kansas’ offense. The Mountaineers scored 16 of their 36 first-half points off turnovers.
WVU pushed the lead to 10 points with a 7-0 run midway through the period before Kansas cut it back to four in the final 30 seconds, but Beh connected at the buzzer on the Mountaineers’ seventh 3 of the night to make it a 36-29 game at the break.
The Mountaineers held a 34-20 lead at halftime of the first regular-season meeting between the two in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 18, but were outscored 57-24 in the second half and lost 77-58.
Not this time around.
“Everybody’s getting a little banged up all around the country -- nobody really cares,” Smith said. “You’ve got to be able to go out there and play hard for 40 minutes. We still have players off the bench that can play, so we’re not really worried about those injuries. We still want those players back, of course -- they’re definitely going to help us -- but we’ve got to play with what we’ve got and we pulled it out.”
WVU maintained the seven-point lead heading into the fourth thanks to a last-second 3-pointer banked in by Smith -- her fifth and the team’s 10th of the game -- before Kansas made things interesting late.
The Jayhawks cut the deficit to four with 22 seconds left, and came up with a steal from Chandler Prater and transition layup from Mayberry to make it 62-60 with 9.8 seconds to play.
Danni Nichols had a chance to put the game away with a pair of free throws, but two misses and a Kansas timeout gave the Jayhawks one last chance. Jackson missed a layup at the buzzer -- her only miss on 10 attempts -- and Watson grabbed a rebound to close out the 62-60 victory.
“We got a layup. It wasn’t exactly how we practiced, but I think Franklin made the decision to pass it and we still got a layup and unfortunately that was the only shot Jackson missed all night," Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. "But I’d have to look at the film to see if we could’ve done anything differently."
WVU will hit the road for its next two games, starting with a 4 p.m. ET game at No. 17 Texas on Sunday.