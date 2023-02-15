Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Despite being without three regular contributors -- including two starters -- due to injury, the West Virginia women’s basketball team held off Kansas 62-60 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were without Savannah Samuel -- a main contributor off the bench -- for the second straight game due to injury, and didn’t have starters Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten after both went down in the second half of Saturday’s 73-60 win over then-No. 21 Iowa State.

