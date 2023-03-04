Madisen Smith had a 30-point day in her final regular-season game for West Virginia, leading the Mountaineers over Baylor 63-52 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
The win gave WVU (19-10 overall, 10-8 Big 12) a season sweep over the Bears (19-11, 10-8), and it came with another big fourth quarter.
WVU outscored Baylor 17-8 in the fourth quarter in the first meeting to pick up a 74-65 win on Jan. 15 in Morgantown, and outscored the Bears 17-6 in the final frame Saturday after entering the fourth quarter tied at 46.
The Mountaineers scored the first 12 points of the fourth to pull away before closing out the 63-52 victory in the regular-season finale for their third straight win.
The 30 points are a career high for Smith. The fifth-year point guard was 9 of 18 from the field, knocked down three 3-pointers and went 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Kyah Watson chipped in with 11 points and JJ Quinerly had eight.
Ja’Mee Asberry led Baylor with 18 points, Sarah Andrews registered 13 and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs posted 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Both teams will now prepare for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. The tournament is set to run from March 9-12 and will be played at Municipal Auditorium.
WVU earned the No. 5 seed and will open play in the quarterfinals at noon ET Friday against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State.