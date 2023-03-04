Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Madisen Smith had a 30-point day in her final regular-season game for West Virginia, leading the Mountaineers over Baylor 63-52 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The win gave WVU (19-10 overall, 10-8 Big 12) a season sweep over the Bears (19-11, 10-8), and it came with another big fourth quarter.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

