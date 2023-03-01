MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team closed out its regular-season home slate with a W.
Behind a 22-point effort from fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith in her final regular-season game at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers beat Oklahoma State 71-67 on Wednesday.
“It’s a really important battle that we were able to come out on top in,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I thought our resilience, our toughness in that second half was some of the best that we’ve seen all year, so I give our young ladies a lot of credit. I think their will was great and found a way to come out on top against a really good Oklahoma State team.”
The win splits the regular-season series between the two programs. The Cowgirls (20-9 overall, 10-7 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (18-10, 9-8) 76-65 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 7, outrebounding WVU 41-25 and scoring 15 second-chance points on the way to the victory.
On Wednesday, WVU won the rebounding battle 31-27 and held Oklahoma State to just six second-chance points.
“I thought the one thing we did a really good job of in this game versus the last time we played them is that we finished plays at a much higher level,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought our awareness and our intensity defensive rebounding was a lot better this time around.”
Smith’s 22 points came on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 shooting from the arc and 4-of-6 shooting from the free throw line. She added four assists.
JJ Quinerly finished with 15 points and a team-high six rebounds, and Isis Beh had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
“We shouldn’t have lost to them the first time, I think,” Beh said. “I feel like our defensive strategy for this game was much better, so we were more prepared for this one, so we knew we were going to win.”
Lexy Keys led Oklahoma State with 13 points, Taylen Collins and Lior Garzon each had 11 -- Collins had eight of the Cowgirls’ 27 rebounds -- and Terryn Milton had 10 points. Oklahoma State will close the regular season Saturday at home against Oklahoma.
WVU fired out to a 7-0 lead, but after taking an early timeout to regroup, Oklahoma State quickly bounced back into the game and took the lead with an 11-2 run started by a 3-pointer from Naomie Alnatas. The Mountaineers scored the final five points of the quarter to take a 22-18 lead into the second, where the Cowgirls doubled up the home squad in scoring, 20-10.
The Mountaineers were held to just two points by the second quarter media timeout -- they shot just 37% from the field and 10% from the arc on 10 attempts in the half -- but limited the Cowgirls to just six points to prevent them from pulling away.
WVU took a four-point lead with 4:28 to play in the half, but Oklahoma State used an 8-0 run -- highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Anna Gret Asi and Garzon -- to retake the lead. The Cowgirls scored the final four points of the half to take a 38-32 lead into the break.
WVU started and finished the third quarter strong to enter the fourth up 56-51. The Mountaineers opened the second half with 11 straight points to pull ahead by five and, after Oklahoma State got settled to tie the game and take the lead once from there, WVU closed the frame with the final four points to again pull ahead by five entering the final period.
The Mountaineers led for the entire fourth quarter.
“I thought our urgency -- the way that we come out and it’s 7-0, 9-0 and I have to call a timeout -- we didn’t have the urgency that we needed to have,” Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt said. “I thought that was the biggest difference.”
WVU will head to Waco, Texas, to close the regular season Saturday at Baylor. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.