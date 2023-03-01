Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team closed out its regular-season home slate with a W.

Behind a 22-point effort from fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith in her final regular-season game at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers beat Oklahoma State 71-67 on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

