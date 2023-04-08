Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said hundreds of people expressed interest in the opening to be the Mountaineers’ next women’s basketball coach — a position that was filled by Mark Kellogg earlier this week.

Baker, who had been a part of 19 head coaching searches as an athletic director in his career, and more as a senior staff member, said “the interest in this position was more intense than any of those previous searches.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

