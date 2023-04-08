MORGANTOWN — West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said hundreds of people expressed interest in the opening to be the Mountaineers’ next women’s basketball coach — a position that was filled by Mark Kellogg earlier this week.
Baker, who had been a part of 19 head coaching searches as an athletic director in his career, and more as a senior staff member, said “the interest in this position was more intense than any of those previous searches.”
Two potential candidates that drew the attention from a portion of the fan base were then-Glenville State coach Kim Stephens, who recently took the same position at Marshall, and former WVU coach Mike Carey.
So, were they considered?
“Everybody who expressed interest and everybody whose name came to us, we vetted out,” Baker said following Kellogg’s introductory news conference on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum, adding that he spoke with both Stephens and Carey.
WVU was left with an opening when Dawn Plitzuweit left after one season to take the same position at Minnesota on March 18 — less than a day after the Mountaineers’ season came to a close with a 75-62 loss to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.
WVU’s 19 wins last season were the most under a first-year coach in program history, and Plitzuweit also became the first first-year bench boss to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament.
Plitzuweit took over for Carey, a Clarksburg native who retired the previous March following his 21st season. He is the winningest coach in program history with a 447-239 record, and led the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments.
Shortly after Plitzuweit made the move to Minnesota, Carey told WDTV he planned to return to coaching.
In a news conference two days after Plitzuweit left, Baker said he would likely speak to Carey, but it would be more to pick his brain about the position and what it would take for the next coach to succeed. Baker said following Kellogg’s hiring he did have that conversation with the former coach.
“I did speak with coach [Carey] and just talked more about the program and just holistically what he thought it took to be successful here,” Baker said. “We had that conversation, but when we, as a committee, started to focus in on finalists, we were just focusing on a different group. Got so much respect for coach Carey.”
Stephens, a Parkersburg native, led Division II Glenville State to a 191-24 record over seven seasons, with a national title in 2022 and a Final Four berth this year. She was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year and won the Furfari Award as the top college coach in the state in 2022.
Marshall coach Tony Kemper resigned following his sixth season in that role on March 10 to take the same position at Central Arkansas. Baker said he spoke to Stephens, but she was named the Herd’s next coach on March 27, receiving a seven-year deal worth a reported $200,000 annually. Her salary at Glenville State was reported to be $220,000. Kemper had a $185,000 salary.
“With coach Stephens, she and I had a brief conversation pretty early in our process,” Baker said. “I got the sense from that conversation, there was probably something working. I just outlined ‘This is what our process is going to look like. This is what our timeline is.’
“I think there was a process at Marshall that was going much faster and she probably decided to look at the bird in the hand. I had a great visit with her. Obviously a charismatic young lady, great coach. I told her, I said, ‘I was the interim AD at Missouri and I had been promised an interview for the AD job. North Texas had come and offered me their AD job. Missouri offered to match the contract North Texas offered me if I would just stay in their process and at worst I would still be the deputy AD and make the same money North Texas was offering. I took the North Texas job.’ I just said, ‘I’m not going to sit here and give different advice than what I did. I’m just telling you that here’s what our timeline looks like. You’re on our radar screen.’
“Ultimately, I just don’t think the timing worked out.”
Stephens’ fiancée, Justin Caldwell, was the men’s basketball coach at Glenville State, but on Wednesday, the Pioneers announced he stepped down to take an assistant coaching position on Dan D’Antoni’s staff at Marshall. Caldwell and D’Antoni are both Mullens natives.
Baker said WVU’s pool of candidates was narrowed to seven and, after initial interviews, that field was cut to three. Kellogg as announced as WVU’s next coach Monday and introduced Wednesday at the Coliseum, with a five-year contract with a base salary of $500,000 annually and supplemental compensation that starts at $50,000 in his first year and increases by $25,000 each year thereafter, according to a memorandum of understanding obtained by HD Media.
Kellogg brings an impressive resume to Morgantown.
He comes from Stephen F. Austin, where he spent the last eight seasons and posted a 195-55 record, with seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more and six straight postseason appearances. Kellogg is the sixth-winningest active Division I coach in the country by winning percentage (.788) and brings with him a 445-120 overall record. He led two Division II programs — Fort Lewis College and West Texas A&M — to national title games. His teams have never had a losing season.
“As we went through the process, one candidate stood above others,” Baker said during Kellogg’s introduction ceremony. “Mark Kellogg is a winner.”