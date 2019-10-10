The West Virginia University women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the 2019-2020 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced Thursday.
The Mountaineers earned 66 votes, trailing just Baylor (81 voting points) and Texas (71). The Bears have won or tied for 10 regular-season titles, including the last nine, and captured the Big 12 regular-season and postseason championships in 2019.
The rest of the preseason poll includes No. 4 Iowa State followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas.
WVU opens its season against Saint Francis on Thursday Nov. 7 at the WVU Coliseum.