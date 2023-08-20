MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s soccer team put on an impressive display in the 2023 home opener at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday.
The Mountaineers rolled past Saint Francis 9-0 with nine different goal scorers in the victory to set the program record for goals scored in a single match.
AJ Rodriguez scored the first goal of the season for WVU (1-1-0) -- the Mountaineers fell 2-0 at Duke in the season opener on Thursday -- in the 12th minute Sunday, and the rout was on from there.
Dilary Heredia-Beltran tallied WVU’s second goal just over four minutes later, and Maddie Moreau gave the Mountaineers a three-goal advantage by halftime with her goal in the 27th minute.
WVU scored six additional times in the second half of the offensive explosion, in which the hosts tallied 33 total shots, 18 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks.
Maya McCutcheon, Taylor White, Emily Thompson, Jordyn Wilson, Natalie Zibinskas and Julianne Vallerand each found the back of the net in the second half of the 9-0 win.
The nine goals is a new program single-match record, besting the previous record of eight. The Mountaineers had scored eight goals in a single match three times previously, with the most recent of those coming in 2015 against Villanova.
Rodriguez, McCutcheon, Moreau, Wilson and Lilly McCarthy were each credited with one assist in the game.
Three WVU goalkeepers saw action in the shutout effort -- Kayza Massey played the first half, and Mackenzie Smith and Kassidy Roshong split time in the second half -- but Saint Francis (0-2-0) failed to record a shot in the game. Emma Sawich had nine saves for the Red Flash.
Saint Francis is scheduled to next travel to Niagara Falls, New York, to face Niagara on Thursday.
WVU will remain home to face No. 10 Penn State on Thursday at 5 p.m.