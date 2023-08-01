Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s soccer team announced the addition of a new assistant coach on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers’ coaching staff will now include Eric Beltran, who will work primarily with WVU’s goalkeepers while assisting with daily training sessions and game preparation.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

