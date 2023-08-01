MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s soccer team announced the addition of a new assistant coach on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers’ coaching staff will now include Eric Beltran, who will work primarily with WVU’s goalkeepers while assisting with daily training sessions and game preparation.
“We are thrilled to have Eric join our staff and be a part of our West Virginia family,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said in a news release. “He will immediately make the program and team better with all of his experience, leadership and coaching philosophies. His commitment to excellence will only enhance our student-athletes’ development on and off the field, and we are so excited for him to be here.”
Beltran worked as an assistant at Liberty for two seasons. There, he also instructed the goalkeepers and was part of back-to-back ASUN regular-season titles. Liberty’s Ainsley Lega was the 2022 ASUN Goalkeeper of the Year as a sophomore under Beltran’s guidance. She had a 0.62 goals-against average, 56 saves and a .812 save average.
He coached three seasons at Incarnate Word before Liberty, and before that spent time at Division II Erskine College in 2017-18 and with FC Dallas West Texas from 2015-17.
“I’m excited and honored to join the Mountaineer women’s soccer staff, a program known for its longstanding success, excellence and dedication to its student-athletes,” Beltran said in a news release. “I’d like to express my gratitude to Nikki, her staff and the administration for providing me with this opportunity. I can’t wait to serve our student-athletes in their pursuit of championships.”
During his collegiate playing days, Beltran was a goalkeeper at Dallas Baptist in 2012, Jefferson College in 2013 and at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin from 2014-16, where he was a two-year captain and led Division II in saves and saves per game in 2014. He played semiprofessionally for Alamo Soccer Club.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Aug. 17 against Duke at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.